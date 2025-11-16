Employee Maliciously Complies After Finding Out Their Co-Worker Scammed A Disabled Person, Gets Them And Boss Fired

It’s a fact that our society has formed in a way where every man is believed to be for himself. But despite us developing trust issues, nowadays, we’re trying our best to support and assist each other whenever it’s required – however, sadly, many individuals continue to feed on that. Moreover, sometimes humans do extremely questionable things that are just unexplainable. They completely lose their sense of humanity and are incapable of demonstrating any emotional care towards others.
Just imagine, you’re an older gentleman who has a son with a disability, and you physically aren’t able to take care of him. The son resides at a special care facility where he lives an eventful, healthy and comfortable life. However, on one of the outings, the son meets an immoral sales assistant that openly and purposely decides to take advantage of that poor man.
This is the beginning of a story that an online user shared on one of Reddit’s communities. The post received nearly 18K upvotes and a burning discussion regarding the absurdity of this uneasy situation.
Dishonest mobile store employees got what they deserved after taking advantage of a person
A Redditor shared a story about the time when he was working as an assistant manager at a cell phone store, where his boss and a co-worker revealed their startling evil side, resulting in them both getting fired and the OP promoting himself to an IT company.
The manager and an employee were both fired for theft, months after a man quit due to them scamming a disabled person into getting 10 phones
The man begins by sharing that he worked at this company during his college years, and that they were paying great money. He was an assistant manager which means that he was lucky enough to be responsible for filling out the store’s paperwork.
The OP then begins to explain how this whole situation occurred. It all started on a morning when the ex-employee was responsible for opening up the store. Suddenly, he noticed a man approaching him and he began insisting the OP give him a discount, as he was dissatisfied with the price. The OP was completely sure that his store was the cheapest one around, so he sent the man off and told him that he’d look into the matter if he was able to prove to him that there were competitors with a lower price.
Naturally, the man couldn’t find a spot with a cheaper deal, so the OP informed him that if he’d be willing to leave his number, the store could contact him once there was a discount on said device. After those words, the man’s entire behavior changed and he pulled out an ID, alongside some paperwork.
Turns out the OP’s store was ranked top for “excessive discounts” and the customer was deliberately sent to him from Loss Preventions. After that, the men went through the OP’s family and friends discounts to make sure that he wasn’t giving things away to outsiders.
Once everything was cleared, and before the person moved to interview other colleagues, the OP wondered what flagged his store and decided to ask the representative so he could understand the issue.
The man proceeded to explain that other two individuals had over 30% of all of their transactions marked with that family and friends discount code, and that the store was losing lots of inventory.
Afterwards, he explained to the OP that there was a whole procedure the store must follow and showed some stats that they needed to pay attention to. Needless to say, the boss and the co-worker couldn’t prove their discounts but they were let off with just a warning.
After the unforeseen visit, the OP took the whole responsibility of making sure that everybody followed the correct procedures and that the employees were aware of their monthly limits. Surprisingly enough, the inventory stopped breaking and the store was back on track.
However, months later when the OP was opening once again, a man walked up to him screaming and calling him names. The ex-employee was confused, to say the least, however he offered the man a chance to sit down and discuss the issue in a calm manner.
The man couldn’t contain his feelings and burst out in tears while saying that he didn’t know what to do and that he might lose his house. He then proceeded to explain that his son acquired 10 “free” phones from the store and that the monthly bill for them would exceed $800.
The OP explained that without the man’s son’s presence, he wouldn’t be able to help, to which the man pulled out a picture from his wallet. The gentleman mentioned that his son was in a care facility and he barely had enough money to afford the house and the son’s carer. After realizing that the man’s son was disabled, the OP couldn’t contain his disappointment and immediately began cancelling the contract. He then instructed the man to bring any phones that he could find and proceeded to deal with the issue.
However, to get a fuller story, Bored Panda contacted the author and the man revealed that before fixing the issue, it was very clear that the poor father didn’t expect to receive any sort of help and the OP admitted that he will never forget the look on the gentleman’s face. Moreover, the OP told us that he made sure that the man understood what he would need to do in case he got any charges, and what numbers to call. And luckily, due to the OP’s empathy, the man walked out happy and problem-free.
The employee who was responsible for this situation finally arrived for his shift, but the OP instructed him to take the weekend off and made sure that he fully understood that if he ever did such a thing again, he would be fired instantly. Besides, the OP shared that the man showed no remorse whatsoever and was extremely annoyed that the OP had to void his commission, which roughly would’ve been around $200 for a single sale. Later on, the ex-employee showed his boss the paperwork and explained how he solved the problem, to which the man let the OP know that he wasn’t allowed to void the contract.
After a series of arguments, the OP told his boss that he would not tolerate this kind of behavior to which the boss replied that if he wasn’t satisfied with the way things ran in the store, then he should leave. After that, the boss let the OP know that he would be taking care of the “mess” that he made, however, the ex-employee ripped up his report and told the boss that he was done for the day.
The Redditor also revealed that the rest of the staff were quite loyal to the boss and the co-worker – however, the other stores were really disappointed and angry as in order for them to get the new job, they had to verify employment. So one of those other managers vouched for the OP as they were originally from his store, resulting in the other store helping the OP to quit.
Turns out his boss’s egoism pushed the OP into leaving this toxic environment. Moreover, his friend set him up with an interview at an IT company and he quickly got the job he truly deserved.
Months later, the OP found out that both the boss and his co-worker were fired for theft and even got escorted by security. The men were actively selling the “broken” inventory and since the OP wasn’t there to control them, everything went south. However, from our interview we now know that the boss is currently a technician and has retired from working in sales. The OP also added that he believes that even though his boss did a rather immoral thing when he decided to stand up for the co-worker, he’s not “inherently a bad person” and is just driven by commissions.
The ex-employee also mentioned that the story happened a while ago and that he believes that people change, and wants to think that time and maturity gave the old co-worker a new perspective. The man says that it was an incredibly rough way to end his career in sales, but the skills that he acquired there have been invaluable in IT.
Still, at the end of the day, people that purposely do horrible things towards others without understanding that they’re being completely immoral end up dealing with the consequences of their actions, even if they weren’t caught and punished in the first place.
