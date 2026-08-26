“Couldn’t Take The Time”: Eminem Faces Backlash After Sharing Sweet Letter Dolly Parton Wrote Him

Eminem’s heartfelt tribute to Dolly Parton has taken an unexpected turn after he shared a private letter she wrote to him years ago.
The note, which Parton sent after they were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, revealed a surprisingly personal connection between the two music icons.
But one detail in her message has now caught fans’ attention, with some questioning why the rapper couldn’t have “found the time” to meet one of country music’s biggest legends.
Dolly Parton and Eminem were inducted into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame together in 2022
When Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, he received a letter from fellow inductee Dolly Parton congratulating him on the achievement.
The letter remained private for nearly four years before Eminem shared it following Parton’s passing on Tuesday, August 25, at the age of 80.
In the note, Dolly praised his performance and admitted that, despite not knowing much about rap, she had come to regard him as one of the best in the genre.
“Marshall (Eminem), Congratulations on your induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Your performance was amazing and everybody said so,” she began.
“Even though I don’t know a lot about rap music, I’ve come to know that you are the very best at it. Aside from that, I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you, but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you, like I know you somehow.”
The 9 to 5 singer added, “I had hoped to meet you at the show, but you know how nuts those things are, personally, I hate ‘em, and I missed my chance, but maybe someday we’ll meet.”
Dolly had made it clear that she wanted to meet Eminem someday, as she “always felt some unexplained connection” to the rapper
She concluded the letter by writing, “In the meantime, keep doing what you’re doing because you do it so well and no matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don’t even know.”
Alongside the photograph of the handwritten note, the Mockingbird rapper wrote in the caption, “I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me.”
“She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.”
The rapper’s tribute was widely viewed as a touching acknowledgment of Parton’s generosity.
But some commenters focused on the fact that the two never actually met, despite Dolly’s expressed wish to meet him.
“When one of the biggest names in music says they’d like to meet you, one would think that you could find a couple of days of free time to make that happen if you wanted to,” one critic wrote.
Another argued, “I 100% gotta agree. Got all the money & time in the world to meet someone if he wanted to. It’s not like he gotta clock in or take PTO.”
Eminem’s tribute has now made the 11-time Grammy-winning singer’s letter public for the first time
A third commenter was even more blunt, “You received that note and never took time, even a day, to go visit her? Come on man!”
Another user commented, “That’s because you never leave your man cave. You need to get out and meet people especially people like Dolly before our numbers are up.”
One commenter said, “You never had the cha…. Em, are you f**king stupid bro? Or is it the agents that didn’t let you guys ever meet?
“I’m confused. You’re telling me even up in all that fame and fortune you couldn’t take the time… to go meet one of, if not the most popular woman country singer of all time?
The same user doubled down, writing, “You? The biggest white rapper in all of the USA and even the world at a time, and (still). You’re telling me not one date, studio sit down, no brunch, no conversation with the woman?! Em!?”
Still, not everyone interpreted Eminem’s post as something deserving criticism.
Fans are divided over whether the rapper should have “found the time” to meet Parton before her passing
One comment read, “He doesn’t give a f they just published something to get some clicks as the letter is relevant now.”
Dolly and Eminem never met in person, as the two artists ran in entirely different social and musical circles.
Dolly was primarily based in Nashville’s country scene, while Eminem operated in the rap world, meaning their paths never naturally aligned outside of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event.
The legendary singer passed away at 80 following a brief battle with cancer, according to her representatives.
The type of cancer she had was not disclosed, though she had spoken publicly about experiencing health issues in the weeks before her passing.
She was hospitalized at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, where she was surrounded by loved ones in her final moments.
“The fact that she took the time to write it says a lot about the person she was beyond the fame,” one fan wrote
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