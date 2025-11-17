Stitching The Beauty Of Nature: A Collection Of My Favorite Embroidery Pieces (15 Pics)

I’m an Aussie living in rural Ireland. During the first lockdown in 2020, I took great pleasure in watching the little Robins hop around my garden.

I had dabbled a little bit in embroidery before, mainly landscapes and funny quotes. I had this fantastical idea of embroidering a bird to perch on a stick, on tulle so it looked like it was standing on its own. It probably wouldn’t work anyway

The lockdown was the perfect time to finally give it a crack and I have been making embroidered landscapes and birds ever since.

#1 Yellow Sided Green Cheek Conure

A stunning bird, the colours were so exciting to work on. I’m so touched to bring pets back to their families.

#2 Small Tortoiseshell Butterfly

Our house was often visited by these guys flitting in and out. I envisaged filling my walls with them but this isn’t what I was supposed to do.

#3 Scissor-Tailed Flycatchers Aka Bird On A Wire

#4 Cockatiel

This is Duffy, a beloved pet missed by her owner. I’ve discovered just how special birds are to their families and I’ve really fallen in love with the bird community.

#5 Superb Fairy Wren

#6 Cardinal

Birds aren’t just pets, they also represent people, places and special times in our lives. The first time seeing a cardinal can be so magical. This is my most requested bird in America.

#7 Lake George, Australia

#8 European Robin

A frequent visitor to our garden. I’ve heard so many stories of people in Ireland being visited by Robins in their homes or cars and knowing in their heart of hearts they were sent by loved ones. Birds have so much meaning.

#9 Wedding At Cabra Castle, Ireland

#10 Reflected Gums, Australia

#11 Fanad Head, Ireland

#12 Lilac-Breasted Roller

#13 Farm In Offaly, Ireland

#14 Blue Jay

#15 Scrambles The Duck

