Elvis Costello: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Elvis Costello
August 25, 1954
London, England
72 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Elvis Costello?
Elvis Costello is a British singer-songwriter known for his literate lyrics and genre-spanning musical explorations. He reinvigorated rock with sharp wordplay and an ever-evolving style.
His breakout arrived with the 1977 debut album, My Aim Is True, which garnered critical acclaim. This album solidified his reputation for intelligent songwriting and a distinctive sound.
Early Life and Education
Born Declan Patrick MacManus in London, Elvis Costello grew up in a musical household where his father, Ross MacManus, was a jazz musician and singer. This immersed him in diverse musical styles and provided an insider’s view of the music industry.
By age 14, Costello began writing songs and teaching himself guitar, performing in folk clubs. He later worked as a computer operator before pursuing his musical career full-time.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Elvis Costello’s life; he was married to Mary Burgoyne and later Cait O’Riordan. He married jazz singer Diana Krall in 2003.
Costello shares a son, Matthew, with Mary Burgoyne, and twin sons, Dexter Henry Lorcan and Frank Harlan James, with Diana Krall.
Career Highlights
Across a prolific career, Elvis Costello’s new wave albums This Year’s Model and Armed Forces helped define the genre. His debut, My Aim Is True, features enduring songs like “Alison” and “Watching the Detectives.”
Beyond his solo work, Costello has released album-length collaborations with diverse artists, including the classical Brodsky Quartet and hip-hop group The Roots. He also hosted the television show Spectacle: Elvis Costello with….
He has collected two Grammy Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, cementing his place in music history.
Signature Quote
“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”
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