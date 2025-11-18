Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Slams Him For Offering To Impregnate Taylor Swift

Vivian Wilson, one of the (at least) 12 children fathered by Elon Musk, called the billionaire’s words “belittling” and “incredibly sexist” after he offered to impregnate Taylor Swift.
In a message shared on Threads, the 20-year-old daughter of the Tesla CEO started her post by praising the Shake It Off singer for recently sharing her political opinion on Instagram following the fiery U.S. presidential debate this week.
The award-winning singer, who is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce, signed off her post with: “Childless Cat Lady.”
This triggered a response from the tech mogul about offering her a child, making netizens stop dead in their tracks.
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, slammed his offer to father Taylor Swift’s child and called it “heinous incel nonsense”
“Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” he wrote on X, the social media platform he acquired in 2022.
After her father’s tweet caught Vivian’s attention, she criticized his message as “heinous incel nonsense.”
“Also, yes, I saw ‘the tweet.’ Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense,” she wrote on Threads.
“I don’t really have anything to add to it, it’s just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don’t see how then you’re part of the problem,” she continued. “I would just like to say to my audience members, don’t let people talk to you like that. It’s disgusting, it’s belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better.”
Even though she has her own name, she said she still felt the need to address the remarks from her estranged father.
“I really am not the biggest fan of this subject. I am my own person with my own name after all. However, I just feel like that had to be said even if it’s incredibly self-evident. Cheers,” she said.
Vivian is one of the six children the billionaire CEO shares with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson; he is believed to have at least 12 children in total with three different women
Vivian is Elon’s transgender daughter and one of the six children he shares with his ex-wife and Canadian author, Justine Wilson.
She legally changed her name and gender at the Santa Monica courthouse in California on June 22, 2022, and adopted her mother’s last name to seemingly distance herself from her biological father.
The then-18-year-old revealed that she did not want any association with her father, according to a petition she filed on April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
Earlier this year, the SpaceX CEO spoke about his 20-year-old child by misgendering her and showing his disapproval of gender-affirming care.
“I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason,” he said in an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson in July. “The reason it’s called deadnaming is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”
Vivian responded to her father’s claims during the interview by saying he crossed a line and described him as an unsupportive father.
“If you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide,” she told NBC News.
She said Elon was “cold” toward her as she grew up being a queer child.
“He’s very quick to anger,” she told the outlet. “He is uncaring and narcissistic.”
