Elon Musk’s Daughter Drops Bombshell Accusation Against Trump As He Vows To Release UFO Files

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson commented on Donald Trump’s promise to get confidential details on aliens and UFOs released.
After Barack Obama‘s admission that “aliens are real,” Trump took to social media to announce a potential release of government files related to extraterrestrial life.
The POTUS and the SpaceX founder have had an on-and-off relationship since 2022, when Musk called Trump an unsuitable president because of his age.
“One part distraction, one part jealousy of the attention Obama got,” a commenter said, suggesting Trump’s statement was directly influenced by the former US president’s statement.
Elon Musk’s daughter called Donald Trump’s alien files announcement a “distraction”
In the aftermath of Obama’s confession, Trump announced on Truth Social that he would be asking the relevant government departments to release information pertaining to aliens, extraterrestrial life, and UFOs.
“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump wrote.
Reacting to the post, Wilson, who is publicly estranged from her father, wrote on Threads: “Not to put my tinfoil hat on, but I think this alien bulls**t is a distraction from the Epstein Files.”
Many seemed to agree with her in the comments.
“They’re gonna drop a nuke before they deal with the Epstein files,” one user said. Another wrote: “Everything is a distraction from the files.”
In response to Wilson’s accusation, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: “Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein.”
“By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him,” Jackson added.
Donald Trump said Barack Obama made “a big mistake” by talking about aliens
During a recent interview with Brian Tyler Cohen, who asked Obama if aliens are real, the former president answered that they are, but the infamous Area 51 has nothing to do with it.
“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51,” Obama clarified. “There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”
After his comment went viral, Obama clarified on Instagram that he saw “no evidence” of alien life during his presidency and was only trying to keep up with the spirit of the rapid-fire round in which the question was asked.
However, the current president took issue with Obama’s admission.
“He’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One before sharing the post. “He made a big mistake.”
When asked if he believed in the existence of aliens, Trump said: “Well, I don’t know if they’re real or not.”
Around a year ago, the House Oversight Committee announced a new task force to look into Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) in response to Trump’s direct order. The same task force worked on the declassification of the Epstein files and was entrusted with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a 2024 interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Trump admitted that he has been hearing about “round balls” that weren’t a comet or a meteor according to pilots he has spoken to.
Elon Musk has called out Donald Trump on Epstein Files ties multiple times
Following their 2022 feud, relations between Musk and Trump warmed ahead of the 2024 presidential race. According to a CNN report, the Tesla CEO donated at least $260 million to Trump’s campaign.
After Trump won, he made Musk the head of the Department of Government Efficiency. But their allyship did not last long. In July 2025, he stepped down from the position and started feuding online with Trump.
Among his many criticisms of the president was the latter’s handling of the Epstein files. On multiple occasions, Musk alleged that Trump had a vested interest in not releasing the documents, as his name appears in them. He later deleted the post.
“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in response.
The US Department of Justice released over 3.5 million documents, collectively referred to as the Epstein files, on January 30, 2026.
Donald Trump’s announcement got strong support from a former UAP Task Force lead
Whether aliens are real or not has been a decades-long debate in the US ever since the Roswell incident in 1947.
The debris found near Roswell, New Mexico, became a source of UFO conspiracy theories for years to come, especially after retired US Air Force officer Jesse Marcel claimed in 1978 that the “military balloon” explanation given at the time was a cover story, and the wreckage was extraterrestrial in nature.
Interest in aliens was renewed after The New York Times reported in December 2017 on the Pentagon’s secret, multimillion-dollar program run by a military intelligence official, Luis Elizondo. Approximately $22 million was spent on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which was hidden deep on the fifth floor of the Pentagon’s C Ring.
The project, which started in 2007 but ran out of funding in 2012, was backed by Harry Reid, the US Senator from Nevada at the time.
Elizondo narrated a 2025 UFO documentary, The Age of Disclosure, by Dan Farah, that claimed alien intelligence was present on Earth.
Jay Stratton, a retired Defense Intelligence Senior Executive and the first Director of the UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) Task Force, was among the backers and contributors on the documentary. He likened the alleged global competition over alien technology to the invention of the atomic weapon.
“The first country that cracks the code on this technology will be the leader for years to come,” he said in the documentary. “This is similar to The Manhattan Project; this is the atomic weapon on steroids.”
Stratton staunchly supported Trump’s pledge. He called it a “landmark occasion.:
“After years of fighting for disclosure behind the scenes, I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this turning point in human history,” he wrote.
