Elisabeth Shue: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Elisabeth Shue
October 6, 1963
Wilmington, Delaware, US
63 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Elisabeth Shue?
Elisabeth Judson Shue is an American actress celebrated for bringing natural depth to her roles. Her ability to balance fierce determination with raw vulnerability has allowed her to transition seamlessly between blockbusters and independent dramas.
She first captured widespread audience attention playing Ali Mills in the blockbuster movie The Karate Kid. That charming breakout role quickly established the young actress as a beloved star of the screen.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in New Jersey, Shue shared a tight bond with three brothers. Her parents divorced during her childhood, prompting the siblings to find comfort in sports like competitive soccer and gymnastics.
After graduating from Columbia High School, she enrolled at the prestigious Wellesley College. She later transferred to Harvard University but paused her studies for acting before returning to complete her political science degree.
Notable Relationships
A stable, enduring marriage has defined Elisabeth Shue’s romantic life in Hollywood. She married director Davis Guggenheim in 1994 after the couple met and formed an enduring Hollywood connection.
The actress shares three children with her longtime husband, with whom she maintains a strong family unit. Their children, Miles, Stella, and Agnes, have grown up largely away from the intense glare of public media.
Career Highlights
Her dramatic breakthrough arrived when she played a vulnerable prostitute in Leaving Las Vegas. This raw, heartbreaking performance secured her a coveted Academy Award nomination and subsequently collected several prestigious critic accolades.
She successfully transitioned to prominent television roles later in her career. Her acclaimed performances in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and The Boys introduced her talents to a new generation of viewers.
Signature Quote
“It took a lot to get attention in my family. No wonder I’m an actress.”
Follow Us