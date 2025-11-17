Edgelands: Unravel The Mystery Of A Haunting Realm In This Dark Fantasy Webcomic

by

Dive into the enigmatic world of “Edgelands,” a spellbinding dark fantasy webcomic that will leave you hungry for more. Today, we’re thrilled to reveal the first six pages of this gripping tale on Bored Panda.

Venture alongside the half-plant adventurers, the Cabbles, as they roam the ever-changing, perilous landscape that is the Edgelands. Uncover the mysteries of the Goddess-Mother’s empire, the tree that grants a unique form of immortality, and the ancient city inhabited by grotesque creatures. And don’t forget the colossal floating stone statues above Kamberg that add to the mystique of this haunting realm.

Immerse yourself in the striking artwork and compelling narrative that will have you questioning the nature of the Edgelands and the secrets they hold. Each page unfolds a new piece of the puzzle, drawing you deeper into the fascinating and terrifying world that awaits you.

But wait, there’s more! For those who find themselves captivated by this beguiling tale, we have fantastic news: the next seven pages have already been released on our website. To continue your journey into the heart of the Edgelands, head over to www.edgelands.online and unlock the secrets that lie within.

More info: edgelands.online

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
