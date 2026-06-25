Eddie Floyd: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Eddie Floyd: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Eddie Floyd

June 25, 1937

Montgomery, Alabama, US

89 Years Old

Cancer

Eddie Floyd: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Eddie Floyd?

Eddie Lee Floyd is an American R&B and soul singer and songwriter, known for his smooth delivery and pop sensibilities. He carved out a significant career with the legendary Stax record label.

His breakout moment arrived in 1966 when his song “Knock on Wood” became a massive R&B hit, launching his solo career. The track cemented his reputation as a vital voice in the Memphis soul sound.

Early Life and Education

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, Eddie Floyd experienced early life in Detroit, Michigan, with his aunt and uncle, Robert and Catherine West, who were involved in the local music scene. At age thirteen, Floyd was sent to the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children at Mount Meigs, where he began formal music studies and sang in a choir.

Notable Relationships

Eddie Floyd has kept much of his personal life private over the years. He is known to have two children, Anthony Floyd and Nicole Floyd.

Details about his marriage or current relationships are not widely publicized. His focus has largely remained on his enduring music career.

Career Highlights

Floyd’s foundational career includes co-founding the R&B group The Falcons in 1956, which served as a precursor to other prominent Detroit vocal ensembles. He later became a prolific songwriter for Stax Records, penning hits for artists like Carla Thomas and Wilson Pickett.

His signature song, “Knock on Wood,” became a number one R&B hit in 1966 and remains a frequently covered soul classic. Floyd also co-wrote the chart-topping R&B single “634-5789 (Soulsville, USA)” for Wilson Pickett.

He was inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2018, recognizing his lasting impact on soul music.

Signature Quote

“Soul music is a feeling. It’s genuine. Audiences respond to soul singers, not just the music. But to be effective, a soul singer needs to feel the words and to send out those feelings.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
new fall 2016 shows - "Bull" on CBS
Five Life Lessons the Show “Bull” Teaches Us
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2018
A Winter’s Dance – Japan’s Red Crowned Cranes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
37 Delicate Paper Cut Collages By This Artist That Explore Identity Through Layers And Shadow
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2026
Ray Parker Jr.: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 1, 2026
“Can’t Believe This Is The Same Woman”: Ariana Grande’s Transformation Baffles Fans As New Pics Emerge
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2026
Tolkienising The National Parks
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025