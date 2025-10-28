“Let’s Not Be Hasty”: Boss Calls Employee “Replaceable,” Learns How Expensive That Mistake Can Be

In a healthy professional environment, two-way communication is possible not just horizontally, but also vertically.
However, Reddit user Leaf_phony_0o says their old workplace didn’t have it, and because of that, the manager felt like he could constantly play mind games, belittling his subordinates into compliance.
Needless to say, a few years of this was more than enough for them to decide that they needed to find another employer.
And wouldn’t you know it, the arrogant posturing stopped the moment our Redditor handed in their resignation.
If you play stupid games like this manager, you’ll win stupid prizes
An entitled manager found out the hard way when a top employee handed in their resignation
To get a raise, you do need to ask for it
The Redditor did what they could. Last year, financial company LendingTree surveyed more than 2,000 Americans and found that 82% of full-time workers who asked for a raise received one, compared to 66% of workers who got a raise without asking.
Of those who received a raise, 51% reported an increase of less than $5,000, while 24% saw their pay jump by $5,000 to $9,999.
Sticking with the current employer foten pays off. Only 13% of workers who got a raise did so by changing companies, suggesting that unlike the manager from the post, many leaders are focusing on retaining the talent they have.
A lot of employees feel disconnected from their bosses
According to the April 2025 Workplace Perception Gap Survey from HR platform The Predictive Index, nearly half of American workers (44%) feel like they’ve been passed over for raises and big projects because someone misconceived their skills or habits at work. And 48% said bosses and managers regularly underestimated their contributions.
And it stings. Pew Research Center discovered that, in the United States, about four-in-ten workers who are not self-employed (39%) say their job or career is extremely or very important to their overall identity. When you put in the effort and it isn’t acknowledged, it feel like more than just a missed opportunity—it can feel personal.
Job satisfaction is also a polarizing subject. About half of U.S. workers who are not self-employed (51%) report being extremely or very satisfied with their job overall; 37% say they are somewhat satisfied, while 12% are not too or not at all satisfied with their job.
People were glad this particular manager got what was coming to him
