67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

by

Dystopia doesn’t always look like Oceania or Gilead. In real life, it can sneak up on us—a chatbot you mistook for a real person, a job you lost to AI, or an influencer entering an MMA fight with a six-foot robot. Those aren’t scenes from some far-off dystopian future; they’re things happening in the world around us right now. And once you start seeing them through that lens, they’re pretty hard to ignore. Whether it’s technology, work, politics, or everyday life, spilling the tea on these things can feel like practically a moral duty.

That’s exactly what Redditors on r/PoursTea have been doing. We’ve gathered some of their most unsettling posts, which together show just how strange—and how quietly dystopian—everyday life has become. In the sub’s own words, “Sip a little, spill a little but stay for the receipts.”

#1 🇺🇸what Next?

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

#2 We Would Lose Our Job

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#3 🤔

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: No_Cow5624

Fictional dystopias have traditionally given us societies where ordinary people have little control over their lives, while governments, corporations, or institutions call the shots—just think of Orwell’s 1984, Huxley’s Brave New World, Collins’ The Hunger Games, or Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. But you don’t need a totalitarian government or a post-apocalyptic wasteland for something to feel dystopian. Sometimes, it’s the growing uneasy sense that the systems that govern everyday life simply aren’t working for the people they’re meant to serve.

#4 Reminiscing

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#5 No Child Left Behind And Its Consequences Will Be Felt For Generations

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: saucey_dawg0023

#6 Agree Or Disagree? Billionaires Need Society More Than The People Need Billionaires…

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

That feeling—that the systems around us aren’t working for the people they’re supposed to serve—isn’t imaginary, either. A September 2026 survey from the Partnership for Public Service found that just 27% of Americans said that they trusted the federal government, down six percentage points from the previous year. As Paul Hitlin, the organization’s senior research manager, said, “It’s a small decrease, but the larger overall trend is a real concern—that only about a quarter or so of the public trusts the government.”

#7 Good Point

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#8 ¯_(ツ)_/¯

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Wuz314159

#9 Mamdani’s Ex-Rival Comes To His Defense

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

It’s perhaps reassuring, then, that the picture looks a little different when it comes to Americans’ thoughts on civil servants. The survey found that for each of the last four years, at least 42% of the public said they trust them. And sure, that number’s not particularly high (it’s still greater than the trust given to the federal government), but the survey did see improvement when it came to people’s views of civil servants: 61% agreed with the statement “Most civil servants are committed to helping people like me,” while 65% said they considered civil servants competent.

#10 🇺🇸that’s The Way To Do It!

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#11 Capitalism With A Heart

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

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#12 🇦🇺 Unexpected

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

But while Americans may be warming to the people working within government, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve developed newfound faith in the system itself: About 72% described the government as corrupt (up from 67% in 2025), and about 75% called it wasteful (up from 61% in 2025). Only 37% agreed that the government has a positive impact on the country (down from 42% in 2025).

#13 How To Really Stand Behind Your Product

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Conscious-Weight4569

#14 He Had One Job…that He Gave Himself

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonnismizzle

#15 Why Vote No On Something Like This?

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

The report notes that these negative views of government aren’t problems that started with the current administration, but argues that they have been “exacerbated” by it, adding that “The persistence of negative views that the government is corrupt and wasteful is a trend that warrants urgent attention.”

#16 Bezos Upset After Discovering “Tax The Rich May Include The Rich Paying Fair Taxes”

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: 0n1yF4R35___

#17 Mtg Calls Out Maga

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Long_Syllabub_7963

#18 Just A Reminder

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

But there’s another finding that complicates the picture. Despite the low trust overall, Americans who have had direct experiences with government viewed those experiences more positively than negatively, the Partnership’s research showed. About 49% of the public said they had had positive personal experiences with the federal government, down slightly from 51% last year—but still higher than the 38% who said they had had a negative personal experience.

#19 !!!!!!

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Ok_Extension1255

#20 What A Legend!

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: FizzyAcidBird

#21 Amazing! NYC Gets Better Every Day!

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: FizzyAcidBird

That suggests the problem may not always be the people Americans encounter, but the larger systems they’re interacting with—and the disconnect between what those systems are supposed to do and how they’re perceived. Hitlin said transparency could help close that gap, particularly by making the impact of government work more visible to the people it affects.

“Really focus on how the work federal employees do impacts the people directly—make that connection really clear to people,” Hitlin said. “That’s helped in the messaging work we’ve done to make government seem more relevant to people.”

#22 Give Meta The Boot? 🥾

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#23 🇺🇸big Thinker

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#24 A Good Point

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: CurvyChristina

And perhaps that disconnect is part of what makes some aspects of modern life feel so dystopian: the growing sense that the people making decisions and the people living with the consequences aren’t always the same. And that goes beyond government, extending to the technology, workplaces, corporations, and other institutions that increasingly shape our everyday lives. Sometimes, it’s simply the realization that the people and systems shaping our lives don’t seem to be working as well as they should—or, at least, not for everyone. And these folks have the receipts to prove it.

#25 Hunter Biden

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#26 Photographic Evidence Of Vandals Damaging The Reflecting Pool

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: FranticChill

#27 And What About Disabled Vampires?! You Didn’t Think About Them Now Did You, Daniel ￼

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#28 Another Win Thanks To Mamdani

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#29 Read To The End Before Reacting

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#30 I Wasn’t Expecting “I Am Suddenly Attracted To Hunter Biden” To Show Up In My 2026 Bingo Card

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: sabertoothdiego

#31 Missing: Mitch

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#32 Investing In The Future

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#33 How Are You Doing, Mitch?

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Conscious-Weight4569

#34 No One Should Have A Lifetime Appointment

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#35 Practice What You Preach Or Change Your Speech

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#36 Uncle Sam Wants You

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: homelesguydiet

#37 🇺🇸 Federal Court Rules Against Hegseth’s Transgender Military Ban

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#38 Just To Show That Both Parties Are Never The Same!

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#39 This Guy Could Be The Future Of The USA

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: FizzyAcidBird

#40 Hunter Biden

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#41 Hunter Dropping Some Serious Shade

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#42 If Only…

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#43 Just A Friendly Reminder

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: homelessguydiet

#44 Michelle Obama

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#45 Agree?

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Outrageous-Egg1760

#46 So True Senator!

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: ComplexWrangler1346

#47 Not A Chess Grandmaster

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#48 Good For Mamdani And Stewart

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#49 Mark Hamill To Ivanka (2019)

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#50 Obama Was A Real Leader

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#51 On What Is Considered Normal

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#52 On July 23, 2026, New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani Announced That The City’s Department Of Finance Began Mailing Official Notification Letters Regarding A New “Pied-À-Terre” Tax

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Timbucktwo1230

#53 Bigotry

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#54 Louder For The Republican Women In The Back

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#55 Mamdani Is (Actually) Making America Great Again

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Gurugod123

#56 Texas Is Going To Flip

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#57 So Where’s Mitch???

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#58 Both Sides Should Agree That This Is Needed

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#59 Competency Should Be A Requirement

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#60 They Currently Want A Raise At A Salary Of $174,000 Per Year

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#61 For Real

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

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#62 For Every Problem, There’s A Solution

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#63 The Bar Has Set So Low!

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#64 They’re Having The Day They Voted For

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#65 She’s Absolutely Right

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Veshaad

#66 Separate Bathrooms For … Maga

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: cooperluna

#67 The Only Good Republican

67 Dystopian Things And Experiences That Have Somehow Become A Normal Part Of Everyday Life

Image source: Outrageous-Egg1760

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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