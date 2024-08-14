Dystopian Thrills and Supernatural Chills in Civil War and I Saw the TV Glow

A24’s Civil War will be available on September 13, followed closely by the release of I Saw the TV Glow on September 20. Fans can stream both films exclusively on Max in the U.S. this September.
Exploring Civil War’s Future Vision
Directed by Alex Garland, Civil War transports viewers to a dystopian future America. The story follows a group of military-embedded journalists racing against time to reach Washington D.C. before rebel factions overwhelm the White House.
Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Nick Offerman lead the cast. The movie is penned and helmed by Garland and produced by Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and Gregory Goodman.
Make sure to catch Civil War streaming from Friday, September 13, with its linear debut on Saturday, September 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.
I Saw the TV Glow: A Supernatural Journey
I Saw the TV Glow, directed by Jane Schoenbrun, introduces us to Owen (played by Justice Smith), a teenager encountering a mysterious late-night TV show through his classmate. This eerie show reveals a supernatural world beneath their reality, causing Owen’s perception of life to unravel.
The film’s world-building is particularly impressive with Schoenbrun’s universe showcasing supernatural elements in backrooms, liminal spaces, and mind-altering nostalgia, creating an atmosphere that keeps viewers on edge.
The cast also includes Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Helena Howard with Fred Durst and Danielle Deadwyler. Produced by Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Sam Intili, and Sarah Winshall.
Keep an eye out for I Saw the TV Glow available for streaming from Friday, September 20, and watch its linear debut on Saturday, September 21, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.
