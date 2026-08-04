Dylan Sprouse: Bio And Career Highlights

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Dylan Sprouse: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dylan Sprouse

August 4, 1992

Arezzo, Tuscany, Italy

34 Years Old

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Dylan Sprouse: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Dylan Sprouse?

Dylan Thomas Sprouse is an American actor and entrepreneur, recognized for his extensive work in television and film. He seamlessly transitioned from child stardom to independent projects and business ventures.

He first gained widespread public attention starring as Zack Martin in the popular Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. This role alongside his twin brother quickly established them as prominent figures in youth entertainment.

Early Life and Education

Born in Arezzo, Italy, Dylan Sprouse spent his early childhood there before his American parents, Matthew Sprouse and Melanie Wright, moved the family to Long Beach, California. He is the older twin brother of Cole Sprouse.

Sprouse later pursued a degree in video game design at New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study. This academic path showcased his diverse interests beyond acting, providing a foundation for his entrepreneurial pursuits.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Hungarian model Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse previously had relationships with Dayna Frazer and a brief teenage romance with Miley Cyrus. Their engagement was announced in June 2023, followed by their wedding in July 2023.

Sprouse and Palvin announced in May 2026 that they are expecting their first child.

Career Highlights

Dylan Sprouse’s acting career is largely defined by his serial success in the Disney Channel’s The Suite Life franchise, where he portrayed Zack Martin. The series and its spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck, consistently garnered millions of viewers.

Beyond acting, Sprouse launched All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn, New York, an independent craft meadery and bar. He also expanded into comic book creation with his series Sun Eater.

Signature Quote

“Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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