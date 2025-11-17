I Created A Diary In The Form Of Hybrid Characters And Linear Colorful Organisms (18 Pics)

The “During the Void” project represents a selection from a series of illustrations created in the period between 2020 and 2021 in several cycles.
Isolation, meditation, revolt, introspection, but also observation of others in several episodes, projects and events. In a surrealist style, I present my diary in the form of hybrid characters and linear colorful organisms.
The photographs used in the backgrounds come from short nature trips and hikes taken during the same period.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | behance.net | talenthouse.com | deviantart.com
#1 Sitar & Rock’n’roll
#2 Moonsters
#3 Beginning
#4 Bigz Lives
#5 All I See & All I Know (Heart Disk)
#6 Filomen’s Carcass
#7 Romain’s Land
#8 Deaden The Ghosts
#9 Feeding The Flow
#10 Icarus Utopia
#11 Year Zero
#12 L’homme Est Un Fou Pour L’homme
#13 Spirit Cannibal
#14 Grey Matter
#15 Release The Birds To Heal Atrophied Wings And Shine
#16 Spiritus Oculi
#17 8 Hours Of Floods
#18 Revolt Towards The Grotesque
