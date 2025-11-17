I Reimagined The Cast Of The Language Learning App Duolingo As If They Were A Part Of The Pixar Universe (11 Pics)

I took the cast of the language learning app Duolingo and reimagined them as if they were a part of the Pixar universe.
I used OpenArt.ai (a generative AI application, which I know will attract a negative response), and a range of art creation and photo editing apps (including Sketchbook, Snapseed, and others) I took inspiration for each image from the personalities and cultural identities of each character.
More info: Instagram
#1 Duo
#2 Oscar
#3 Zari
#4 Lily
#5 Lin
#6 Bea
#7 Falstaff
#8 Vikram
#9 Junior
#10 Eddy
#11 Lucy
