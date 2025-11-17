I Reimagined The Cast Of The Language Learning App Duolingo As If They Were A Part Of The Pixar Universe (11 Pics)

by

I took the cast of the language learning app Duolingo and reimagined them as if they were a part of the Pixar universe.

I used OpenArt.ai (a generative AI application, which I know will attract a negative response), and a range of art creation and photo editing apps (including Sketchbook, Snapseed, and others) I took inspiration for each image from the personalities and cultural identities of each character. 

#1 Duo

#2 Oscar

#3 Zari

#4 Lily

#5 Lin

#6 Bea

#7 Falstaff

#8 Vikram

#9 Junior

#10 Eddy

#11 Lucy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
