“Ah, That’s Why They’re Single”: 35 Times People’s Single Status Made Absolute Sense

Romance isn’t for everyone. It requires certain qualities that some of us simply do not possess. Not to mention, there are those who do not want a relationship at all.
In the US, for example, about three in ten adults (31%) report being singleᅳthat is, not married, living with a partner, or in any other form of commitment. However, it’s worth pointing out that this percentage varies significantly across demographic groups, with 41% among 18- to 29-year-olds compared to 23% of 30- to 49-year-olds.
Interested in these dynamics, Reddit user TakinShots made a post on the platform, asking everyone to share the stupidest thing they’ve witnessed a person say or do that made them instantly understand why they’re single. Here are the responses they have received.
#1
I worked with a single guy that wanted to find an Aussie woman to marry because American women ‘gave too much lip’. I had to break it to him that an Aussie woman would kick his butt viciously and leave him crippled for even thinking like that.
#2
“All women want is money” because I asked what he did for work. He was unemployed. Sir, we are both almost 30. We aren’t kids anymore, how are you able to make such a statement when you don’t even have a job? I don’t want your money, I want to date a grown man who isn’t looking to turn his girlfriend into his mother so he doesn’t have to do anything all day.
#3
Maybe not the dumbest thing he’s said but it’s the most consistent.
My brother, literally anytime a woman is mad or even just annoyed with him: “Aww did your period just start?”
I’m convinced my brother will die a virgin. It’s better for humanity that way. My husband worked with someone who knows my brother and she told him that my brother’s attitude and behavior towards her and her friends is the reason she’s a lesbian.
#4
Seems 18-25 year old lads talking about Andrew Tate and wondering why girls can’t stand them.
#5
Friend dated a guy who took her cat to the shelter as a stray. The cat was chipped and they called her to pick it up. She couldn’t figure out how the cat got out and the boyfriend claimed he didn’t know.
It happened a second time, and she had the cameras checked for the person dropping the cat off. She called him on it and he denied it.
She broke up with him, but I always joke that she drove him to the shelter instead.
#6
I occasionally get migraines, and one of my coworkers asked me how my husband feels about me having migraines. Which I thought was a weird question but I replied along the lines of “he feels bad that he can’t do anything to help me when I have one.”
Coworker then says, “No, I mean, because like I couldn’t deal being with a woman that had an illness or something like that, I’m too high energy for that, I wouldn’t be able to be with her.”
I said, so you think that my husband would want to leave me because I get migraines? He said yeah. I said, so if you were married and your wife got sick with something like cancer or some other disease, you’d leave her? He said yeah I didn’t sign up for all of that.
I politely told him to never get married with that attitude, people can’t help that they’re sick. Damn.
#7
“It’s for me okay to beat woman, I mean sometimes they really deserve it” I was like RUN. RUN as fast as you can to myself hahah.
#8
“I only want to sleep with under 21s because I want to feel firm flesh”
Said by a 30 year old involuntary celibate to a room full of 30 year old women.
#9
“Women don’t know what they want. That’s why they need a confident man to tell them what they want.”
Interesting. Seems to me like it takes an adverage of 2 weeks for women to deside they don’t want you.
#10
When I hear men, usually straight and Caucasian (but not always) espousing the red pill nonsense, it makes me cringe.
I wish they could understand that they are being told what they want to hear, where they are the victims of some grand conspiracy… when really what they’re experiencing is not being handed the world like they were promised.
I have / had a friend that went hardcore right wing / Alex Jones during the pandemic and never returned. We went out drinking a couple times and it just became too awkward for us to maintain a friendship. He was also dating a girlfriend of mine, who dumped him slightly before he went fully insane, and likely contributed to him falling into the void.
The red pill guys just don’t understand the irony of their prerogative: I.e they are mad that they are being forced into a lifestyle and culture they don’t agree with and painted as “the bad guys”, when literally every single one of their policy objectives seeks to subjugate every racial, gender and sexual minority lol.
They suddenly think that vaccines are a communist conspiracy, and political correctness is brainwashing, while simultaneously legislating what women and trans people can do with their own bodies, and policing what literature and education is acceptable. They want freedom of speech while also being terrified of people learning anything that contradicts their version of reality.
In short, the red pill guys who identify as incels should maybe realize that maybe they’re single because their political and philosophical stance fundamentally sees women as beneath them; objects owed to them; incubators; stupid; vapid; weak; etc.
You can’t complain about being single and nobody wanting to f**k you when you are supporting convicted r*pists and conmen for public office and in media..
#11
“I want a wife who is powerful and accomplished and has money but who will defer to me as the head of the household in accordance to Gods Will.”
I s**t you not.
#12
A friend of a friend who used to hang out with my roommates. Bigger guy, didn’t really take care of himself, didn’t do anything except get high and play GTA V. “Women these days won’t date anyone unless they make six figures.” Yeah dude, that’s definitely the problem for you. Has nothing to do with the lack of hygiene.
#13
“I don’t need to shower daily, my natural musk attracts the ladies.” Spoiler: it doesn’t.
#14
Honestly, just any person seething with hatred for the opposite sex. How on earth do you expect to date someone you see as worthless? This goes for both “women shouldn’t speak, only cook, clean and birth my offspring” men and “all men are sexist pigs that don’t deserve any respect” women.
#15
A guy at work got ghosted by his girlfriend. She completely cut him off. I felt bad for him until I spent more time around him. He started saying things like “hey, you’re a sandwich maker and dishwasher rolled into one.” Another time he said “I bet you can’t wait to go be someone’s wife so you can take care of the kids.” That girl ran for the hills and I’m proud of her.
#16
Coworker had a short relationship and breakup and was obviously depressed about it, so I engaged and asked about it.
His comment was “I just don’t understand how to make women feel like I believe that their opinion matters, when they always have such stupid life views”.
I was hoping it was just a weird way of saying he’s struggling to treat women equally so I asked him to talk about it a bit. Didn’t misunderstand– to him, mens’ views are obviously superior and it’s all about simply pretending that women matter, and he was struggling hard to do that.
#17
Oh my god, okay. There was a LOT that got said over 2 dinner dates and an afternoon walk, but the real tipping point was this:
At an hour-ish dinner, he arrived late, demonstrated how to use Find My for your AirPods for 10 minutes, talked about *and demonstrated* how bright his bike light is for 15 minutes, embarrassed the waitress with extended conversation, and *mansplained my own highly-specific job to me* for another 10.
When something he said presented this side topic, I wrestled away control for 5 minutes to tell him about the DB Cooper air hijacking. He immediately changed the subject as soon as I was done.
As he walked me home, he said:
“Empathy is all about considering what the other people around you want. When you wasted time at dinner telling that airplane story, you clearly didn’t think about whether or not I would find it interesting, and I had stuff I wanted to talk about. No wonder people don’t think you’re empathetic.” .
#18
“Women already have too many rights in this country, it’s what is causing all these problems.” – I just stared at them.
#19
We had a friend in high school say to us that a good woman was like a cat: “you can ignore them as much as you want, do what you want with them when you feel like it, and if they start crying for attention you won’t feel bad kicking them.”
Now he’s a middle-aged never-been-married father of multiple kids he is not allowed to see. Never would have guessed!
#20
“It’s hard for me to find a girlfriend my age because I want them to be a virgin, so I HAVE TO go for younger girls”.
And when I asked him why he wanted them to be a virgin he said “because I find them disgusting when they’ve had a p*nis in them idk”.
#21
Any variation of that stupid quote “if they can’t handle me at my worst, they don’t deserve me at my best.”
#22
“She’s too fat” a short balding friend says about a healthy weight women who is out of his league.
#23
“You know how women like it when you show ‘em who’s boss?”.
#24
I was at a party where a man had been invited specifically to meet a woman who would be there – it was a set up, in other words. He asked her to play pool, a very innocent and pleasant way to get to know someone, right? Well he immediately started to dominate the game and he held NOTHING back, including taunting her when she made bad shots (and just criticizing everything she did in general). Of course he won and rubbed it in her face like he was a 12 year old (Think – IN YOUR FACE, LOSER!!!!). And these people were in their 30’s. It was straight out of a sitcom or something. Everyone who saw it knew why he was (and would remain) single.
#25
Friend of mine struggles with anxiety and just generally doesn’t handle social situations well, so struggled with women for many years. Finally got talking to a girl on a dating app and asked her out – he was taking her to lunch for the afternoon, and asked if my wife and I would meet them afterwards for drinks.
When we met them for drinks, it turns out they grabbed McDonald’s and drove around town to places from Craigslist so he could buy Magic The Gathering cards. He wore sweatpants and flipflops (it was winter and snowy.) He spent most of our time angrily ranting about how an upcoming minimum wage increase was going to kill the economy and close businesses. He makes minimum wage.
He never saw her again.
#26
He brought his mom on our first date and asked her to order for both of us.
#27
“Women don’t ever know what they want so why does their opinion matter? Have you ever been shopping with one or asked them where they want to eat?”
My first thought was, wow you’re going to die alone or married to a woman that stuck around just to punish you.
#28
I was on a first date and the guy was going on and on about some boys trip he just took with a few college buddies.
Then he said “and my friend, Rob, was like ‘wait until these b**ches figure out we’re not choking them because they like it!’ hahaha!”
Like dude, you’re telling me you hate women (or your friend does, and it amuses you) on our first date.
#29
I was on one of these forums and a guy suggested that I do OnlyFans since my career is unsuccessful. I Googled his name and the first thing to pop up was a news story on him falsely accusing his girlfriend of bringing a bomb onto an aircraft. He was sentenced to 2 years of prison.
#30
Quote from a bloke I used to work with…
“You’ll never find me washing the dishes. That’s women’s work.”
#31
Its hard to point to one particular thing but this ex co worker basically blamed every sickness, every societal ill, every wrong our world has on “Eve corrupting Adam with her stupidity and snakelike charms”. Dude would also complain how every girl he (forcibly) asked out would stand him up and ghost him. If he was still a co worker i can guarantee you he would label himself an “alpha”.
#32
Pretty sure this was a first date, but the dude kept talking about military dictatorships and empires FOR ONE WHOLE HOUR. I’m not joking I don’t think I heard her open her mouth once except to pay the bill and this dude WAS LOUD. Highlights include: praising fascist dictatorships and getting a little too into the Portuguese caste system, she was black, he was white.
I wanted to write run on a napkin to her.
#33
20yo guy receiving pocket money from his mother just went: “Women are just broke, depending on us to go on a date” (I was going to pay my half of the bill).
#34
They start their sentence with “females”.
#35
A guy I was taking to said if a man can overpower a woman it’s fair game. I don’t know if he really thought that or if he was just pulling people’s chains.
