I Love To Paint From My Imagination, And To Create Ethereal Magical Paintings

I am an artist based in the United Kingdom. I am deeply passionate about creating works of art that are imaginative yet organic. I have spent many years creating and developing a fluid creative process. I never plan pieces totally precisely but will have a drawing idea or a theme in mind, which I will create a series or collection of beautiful paintings around.

This process involves applying layers of paint, once dry I look to find order in these abstract beginnings. Finding fantasy creatures, beautiful landscapes, or just little scenes. I am greatly inspired by nature and the Universe, in particular, the cosmos, and center most of my pieces around this.

I think in the modern world, it is easy to get caught up in all the hustle and bustle and forget the magic of nature that lies just outside, sometimes it is nice to just stop and catch a breath, escape to the fantasy world.

The unique artworks below are some of my most recent works, created from my imagination. I work daily on new ideas that I can bring to life. I regularly hold events and exhibitions. You can find these original paintings, plus other works available in my shop. Thanks for reading!

More info: Etsy

#1 Moonlight River

#2 Moonlight Lake

#3 A Woodland Tale

#4 Golden Trees And A Starry Night

#5 Into The Golden Woods

#6 A Lost World

#7 Morning Light

#8 Light At The Lake

#9 Where The Bluebells Sing

#10 Moon Shadow

#11 Last Light

