28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

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What does a familiar landscape look like when memory starts to reshape it? For multidisciplinary artist Lela Amparo, the answer lies somewhere between reality and imagination. Through atmospheric digital art and experimental image-making, she transforms photographs from her travels into ethereal environments that feel recognizable yet strangely distant – as if they belong to a place remembered rather than a place visited.

Amparo’s work explores the connections between memory, place, and perception, drawing on her own experiences of migration and geographical displacement. Raised in Tucson, Arizona, and now based in Gothenburg, Sweden, she creates art informed by the distance between two contrasting cultural and geographical realities. Using machine learning as a creative tool, she reimagines real landscapes, allowing familiar terrain to evolve into dreamlike scenes that exist somewhere between documentation and fiction.

Now, take a closer look at 28 dreamlike works by Lela Amparo, where real-world photography becomes a starting point for exploring belonging, transformation, and memory’s elusive nature. From unfamiliar horizons to landscapes that feel like another reality, these images offer a glimpse into an artistic world shaped by movement, distance, and imagination.

More info: studiohigan.bigcartel.com | Instagram | Facebook

Lela Amparo

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

studiohigan

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

#1 Separation Anxiety

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

Her artistic practice extends beyond visual art. Through Studio Higan, the multidisciplinary creative studio she founded, Amparo pairs imagery with ambient music to create immersive, multisensory experiences. As an ambient music producer with more than 20 million streams, she also creates cinematic soundscapes that reflect the quiet mystery and spaciousness of her visual work.

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28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

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28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

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28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

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28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

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28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

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28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#8

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#9 Light Blue

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#10 Undress Your Heart Strings

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#11 I Always Think Of You When I’m Drunk

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#12 Feel Like We Used To

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#13 Left Our Souls In The High Pines

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#14 If I Only Knew How To Say Goodbye

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#15 Mystery Or Misery

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#16 The Party That Never Ends

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#17 The Past Is Dead

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#18 You’re Nobody Until Somebody Loves You

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#19 Dear Therapist

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

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28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

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28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

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28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

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28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#24 Glacial Drift

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

#25 Decayed Hope

28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

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28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

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28 Dreamlike Works By Lela Amparo Where Ambient Music Meets Otherworldly Visuals

Image source: studiohigan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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