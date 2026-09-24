66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Catrin Welz-Stein is a contemporary German artist who combines digital collage and traditional painting to create surreal, dreamlike compositions that exist somewhere between reality and imagination.
Working with vintage illustrations, found imagery, and acrylics on canvas, paper, and wood, Catrin transforms individual elements into new worlds.
Thanks to her ongoing creative journey, a rich collection of surreal, dreamlike art pieces has bloomed. And you can now dive into the artist’s creative process, from selecting vintage elements and crafting digital sketches in Photoshop to completing the final painting entirely by hand.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | catrinwelzstein.com
#1 Her Garden Collection 1
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Drawn to history, dreams, and story-filled photographs, Catrin has always felt pulled to explore the everyday symbolism around her. Although her creative process develops intuitively from a specific moment or feeling, the journey of each piece allows its meaning to gradually unfold as she works.
#2 Contact
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#3 Summer Rain
Acrylic on canvas, 2026.
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While her work is deeply rooted in fairy tales, mythology, and hidden symbolism, her primary approach remains bringing spaces of the imagination to life: “exploring color, texture, and the balance between precision and spontaneity,” as she shares her process with Bored Panda.
#4 Tarot Collection 9
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#5 Summer Break
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#6 Bits Of Nature
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#7 Mixed Media Collection 1
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#8 Tarot Collection 2
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#9 Busy Days
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#10 Small Chiyoko
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#11
Acrylic on canvas, 2026.
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#12
Acrylic on canvas, 2026.
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#13 Midnight Flowers
Acrylic on canvas, 2026.
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#14 Tarot Collection 4
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#15 Her Garden Collection 2
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#16 Her Garden Collection 4
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#17 Her Garden Collection 5
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#18 Latenight Talks
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#19 Caterpillar
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#20
Acrylic on canvas, 2026.
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#21 Tarot Collection 3
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#22 Tarot Collection 10
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#23 Her Garden Collection 3
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#24 Inkognito
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#25 Make A Wish
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#26 Small Magnolia
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#27 Taking A Bath
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#28 Fearless
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#29 Green Tea
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#30 Hello Friend
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#31 Paradise Vogel
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#32 Portrait 19
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#33 Mixed Media Collection 2
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#34 Mixed Media Collection 5
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#35 Tarot Collection 1
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#36 Tarot Collection 6
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#37 Tarot Collection 8
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#38 Tarot Collection 11
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#39 Enjoy The Ride Collection 5
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#40 Inner Navigation
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#41 Sky Fishing 2
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#42 Brother And Sister
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#43 Desert Flower
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#44 Easter Fires
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#45 The Parasol
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#46 Flora
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#47 Lightness
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#48 Sundays
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#49 The Collector
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#50 The Reader
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#51 Winter Moth
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#52 Lilies Of The Valley
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#53 Mixed Media Collection 3
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#54 Enjoy The Ride Collection 1
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#55 Enjoy The Ride Collection 4
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#56 The Novel
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#57 Secret Garden
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#58 Mixed Media Collection 4
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#59 Tarot Collection 5
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#60 Enjoy The Ride Collection 2
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#61 Summertime Love
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#62 Teacup Magic
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#63 Night Watch
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#64 Tarot Collection 7
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#65 Enjoy The Ride Collection 3
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#66 Retreat
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