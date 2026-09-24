66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

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Catrin Welz-Stein is a contemporary German artist who combines digital collage and traditional painting to create surreal, dreamlike compositions that exist somewhere between reality and imagination.

Working with vintage illustrations, found imagery, and acrylics on canvas, paper, and wood, Catrin transforms individual elements into new worlds.

Thanks to her ongoing creative journey, a rich collection of surreal, dreamlike art pieces has bloomed. And you can now dive into the artist’s creative process, from selecting vintage elements and crafting digital sketches in Photoshop to completing the final painting entirely by hand.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | catrinwelzstein.com

#1 Her Garden Collection 1

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

Drawn to history, dreams, and story-filled photographs, Catrin has always felt pulled to explore the everyday symbolism around her. Although her creative process develops intuitively from a specific moment or feeling, the journey of each piece allows its meaning to gradually unfold as she works.

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

#2 Contact

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#3 Summer Rain

Acrylic on canvas, 2026.

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

While her work is deeply rooted in fairy tales, mythology, and hidden symbolism, her primary approach remains bringing spaces of the imagination to life: “exploring color, texture, and the balance between precision and spontaneity,” as she shares her process with Bored Panda.

#4 Tarot Collection 9

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#5 Summer Break

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#6 Bits Of Nature

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#7 Mixed Media Collection 1

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#8 Tarot Collection 2

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#9 Busy Days

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#10 Small Chiyoko

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#11

Acrylic on canvas, 2026.

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#12

Acrylic on canvas, 2026.

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#13 Midnight Flowers

Acrylic on canvas, 2026.

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#14 Tarot Collection 4

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#15 Her Garden Collection 2

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#16 Her Garden Collection 4

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#17 Her Garden Collection 5

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#18 Latenight Talks

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#19 Caterpillar

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#20

Acrylic on canvas, 2026.

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#21 Tarot Collection 3

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#22 Tarot Collection 10

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#23 Her Garden Collection 3

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#24 Inkognito

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#25 Make A Wish

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#26 Small Magnolia

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#27 Taking A Bath

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#28 Fearless

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#29 Green Tea

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#30 Hello Friend

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#31 Paradise Vogel

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#32 Portrait 19

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#33 Mixed Media Collection 2

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#34 Mixed Media Collection 5

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#35 Tarot Collection 1

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#36 Tarot Collection 6

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#37 Tarot Collection 8

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#38 Tarot Collection 11

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#39 Enjoy The Ride Collection 5

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#40 Inner Navigation

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#41 Sky Fishing 2

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#42 Brother And Sister

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#43 Desert Flower

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#44 Easter Fires

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#45 The Parasol

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#46 Flora

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#47 Lightness

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#48 Sundays

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#49 The Collector

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#50 The Reader

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#51 Winter Moth

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#52 Lilies Of The Valley

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#53 Mixed Media Collection 3

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#54 Enjoy The Ride Collection 1

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#55 Enjoy The Ride Collection 4

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#56 The Novel

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#57 Secret Garden

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#58 Mixed Media Collection 4

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#59 Tarot Collection 5

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#60 Enjoy The Ride Collection 2

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#61 Summertime Love

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#62 Teacup Magic

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#63 Night Watch

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#64 Tarot Collection 7

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#65 Enjoy The Ride Collection 3

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

#66 Retreat

66 Dreamlike Artwork By German Artist Catrin Welz-Stein

Image source: catrin_welzstein

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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