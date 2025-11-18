I Illustrated Powerful Emotions As Cute Characters To Encourage People To Embrace And Understand Them (9 Pics)

I’ve sketched out powerful emotions we encounter daily as adorable characters. Anxiety, loneliness, feeling overwhelmed, fear… These are familiar feelings we face regularly.
My goal was to depict them as friendly figures to encourage people to embrace and understand their emotions. Rather than fearing them, they can learn to see them as allies.
#1 Loneliness
#2 Curiosity
#3 Anxiety
#4 Boredom
#5 Fear
#6 Panic
#7 Empathy
#8 Disappointment
#9 Overwhelmed
