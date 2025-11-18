I Illustrated Powerful Emotions As Cute Characters To Encourage People To Embrace And Understand Them (9 Pics)

by

I’ve sketched out powerful emotions we encounter daily as adorable characters. Anxiety, loneliness, feeling overwhelmed, fear… These are familiar feelings we face regularly.

My goal was to depict them as friendly figures to encourage people to embrace and understand their emotions. Rather than fearing them, they can learn to see them as allies.

More info: yasemindemirel.com | Instagram

#1 Loneliness

I Illustrated Powerful Emotions As Cute Characters To Encourage People To Embrace And Understand Them (9 Pics)

#2 Curiosity

I Illustrated Powerful Emotions As Cute Characters To Encourage People To Embrace And Understand Them (9 Pics)

#3 Anxiety

I Illustrated Powerful Emotions As Cute Characters To Encourage People To Embrace And Understand Them (9 Pics)

#4 Boredom

I Illustrated Powerful Emotions As Cute Characters To Encourage People To Embrace And Understand Them (9 Pics)

#5 Fear

I Illustrated Powerful Emotions As Cute Characters To Encourage People To Embrace And Understand Them (9 Pics)

#6 Panic

I Illustrated Powerful Emotions As Cute Characters To Encourage People To Embrace And Understand Them (9 Pics)

#7 Empathy

I Illustrated Powerful Emotions As Cute Characters To Encourage People To Embrace And Understand Them (9 Pics)

#8 Disappointment

I Illustrated Powerful Emotions As Cute Characters To Encourage People To Embrace And Understand Them (9 Pics)

#9 Overwhelmed

I Illustrated Powerful Emotions As Cute Characters To Encourage People To Embrace And Understand Them (9 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ranking Shark Tank’s First 10 Seasons
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2019
Pit Bull Rescued From Dog Fighting Ring Now Spends His Days Cuddling Kittens
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Polish Artist Makes Amazing Fish Carvings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“I Didn’t Realize He Was Joking Until I Was Like 14”: 40 Hilarious Cases Of ‘Kid Logic’
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
40 Weird Animal Behaviors That Are As Weird As They Are Impressive
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Create Surreal Photo Manipulations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.