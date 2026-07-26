93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

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History is not just about significant time periods, inventions, famous figures, or events of mass destruction. In the midst of all that, there is human life: silent moments of everyday life that can tell us more about a place in time than any textbook or historian ever could.

Many of us have seen photographs of world leaders at historical summits, gut-wrenching shots from military zones, and cool images of what ancient buildings looked like a couple of years prior. But this time, Bored Panda invites you to see photographs such as the hands of a homesteader from 1936, the space dog Chernushka, and the home of a rural switchboard operator in 1950s Sweden. They may not be of global importance, but they still say: we were here.

#1 Ismo Hölttö, Man With His Cat, Norway 1967. Sad Day For Me. My Cat Is Missing Second Week. Happy Hunting In Afterlife My Dear Friend

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

#2 Los Angeles, 1950’s

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#3 Last Kiss Before Going Off To Korean War, USA 1950

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#4 Hiroo Onoda, Japanese Soldier Who Refused To Surrender Until 1974. After The War Ended Onoda Spent 29 Years Hiding Out In The Philippines Until His Former Commander Traveled From Japan To Formally Relieve Him From Duty By Order Of Emperor Shōwa

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#5 Scene From Siemens Factory, 1900-1930

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#6 Ballard Mill, 1958

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#7 Boy Painting A Face On The Back Of His Father’s Bald Head, 1877

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#8 John F. Kennedy Campaigning In West Virginia, 1960

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#9 Policeman Dumping Alcohol Into The Gutter, New York 1922

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#10 A Cowboy Stands In Front Of His Cabin, Hot Springs, Arkansas 1901

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#11 Baby Camel On A Camel In Western Australia, 1916

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#12 A Watermelon Eating Contest In Cincinnatti, Ohio, 1915

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#13 Russell Lee, Hands Of Old Homesteader, Iowa 1936

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#14 American Soldiers Writing Their Names On Top Of Taj Mahal, Ww2

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#15 Soviet Space Dog Chernushka Before Her Flight In 1961

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#16 Los Angeles Courthouse. Built In 1891

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#17 The Original Waldorf-Astoria Hotel In New York. Demolished In 1929 To Serve As The Site For The Empire State Building

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#18 Funeral Ceremony For Victor Hugo At The Arc De Triomphe, 1885

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#19 Rural Switchboard Operator With Her Cat In Örsundet, Sweden 1953

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#20 An Austro-Hungarian Soldier Descent Into The City Of Ice Underneath The Marmolada Glacier, 1916. Stunning And Otherworldly Photo

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#21 Marvin Koner, A Nun Watches Orphaned Children Sleep At Casa De Beneficencia Orphanage In Havana, 1940s

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#22 Interior Of U-Boat 110, 1918

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#23 Theodore Roosevelt Jr. With Eli Yale, A Hyacinth Macaw, In The White House Conservatory, 1902

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#24 Bronx, 1970’s

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#25 A Wounded Canadian And A Wounded German In The Mud Of Passchendaele Sharing A Smoke. November, 1917

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#26 Two Men By Monumental Elephant Statues, China 1870’s

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#27 In 1940, The Marc Aurel Stein Expedition Took This Extraordinary Picture Of The Arch Of Roman Bridge Still Standing Near Mosul

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#28 Man In His House In Pipe City, Oakland, 1932. Roughly 200 Men Were Allowed To Lived In Sections Of Unused Sewer Pipes By The American Concrete And Steel Pipe Company

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#29 Soldiers In Bunk Bed, 1915

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#30 Man Catches Alcohol To The Cup Pured Down From Window By Prohibition Agent, USA 1925. Great Photo

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#31 Warsaw, 1946

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#32 Russell Lee, “Boys On Easter Morning, 1941, Southside Chicago”

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#33 Factory Workers At The End Of Their Shift, Indiana 1946

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#34 Star Reporter Rick Brennan Argues With Gas Station Owner Neil Shepherd Who’s Refusing To Gas Russian-Made Lada Cars, Canada 1980

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#35 Porcelain Shop, Japan 1900

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#36 Bandages Retrieved From The Kit Of A British Dog, 1915

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#37 Frozen Niagara Falls, 1885

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#38 Unemployed Men Outside A Soup Kitchen In Chicago, 1931

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#39 Lunch Hour At The Raphael Weill Public School, San Francisco, California 1942

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#40 The Uzbek Republic’s Leading And Most Decorated Winegrower, Rizamat Musamukhamedov, Bred A New Grape Variety (Bayan Shirey), 1939

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#41 Cabbage Instead Of Roses At St. Isaac’s Square, Autumn 1942

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#42 Colosseum In 1846

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#43 Workers At A Brewery Unload Thousands Of Crates Of Beer, Getting Ready For The End Of Prohibition. April, 1933

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#44 Inflation King, Germany 1923. Outfit Made Out Of Worthless Coins

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#45 A Korean Lady Prepares To Be Carried Through The Streets In Her Sedan Chair, 1890-1923

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#46 No Dog Biscuits Today, London 1939

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#47 “Near The Forbidden City, A Simpleton Whose Job Is To Assist Brides In A Sedan Chair, Beijing, December 1948.”

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#48 Turkish Soldier Returns From 1st Balkan War, 1912/1913

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#49 Stuttgart, 1931

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#50 Valentin Khukhlayev, A Grocery Store In Krasnodonsky Sovkhoz In Kazakhstan, 1959

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#51 Kyoto, 1960

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#52 Irish Woman With Spinning Wheel, 19th C

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#53 Woman With Slabs Of Bacon Tied To Her Feet Standing In A Giant Skillet Holding An Enormous Wooden Spatula, Chehalis, Washington 1929

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#54 Dog Child, A North West Mounted Police Scout, And His Wife, The Only Handsome Woman, Members Of The Blackfoot Nation, Gleichen, Alberta, 1890. Interesting That He Is Holding Japanese Sword

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#55 A Lone Woman Picketing Against Immigration Raids, Los Angeles 1937

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#56 Sam Hood, Soldiers Goodbye & Bobbie The Cat, Sydney Ww2 Period

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#57 Third Class Dining Saloon In Lusitania, 1906

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#58 Unloading Rations For Soldiers During Ww1

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#59 Oak Bridge Telephone Operators Getting Ready For A Shift Change At The Switchboard

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#60 George A. Van Biesbroeck, Astronomer At Yerkes Observatory Observing Mars When It Approached Close To The Earth In 1926, And Using The 40 Inch Refracting Telescope, The Largest Of Its Kind In The World

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#61 Russell Lee, Man At The Bar On Saturday Night, Craigville, Minnesota, September 1937. Posted The Photo Back In The Day, But It Has This Lonely Desperate Feeling Of Existential Crisis

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#62 Maison Kammerzell, Strasbourg, Alsace, 1895

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#63 Gordon Parks, Department Store, Mobile, Alabama 1956

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#64 Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 26th March 1949

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#65 Inuit Girl, Nancy Columbia, And Dog Taken At The Louisiana Purchase Exposition, Missouri, 1904

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#66 The British Concorde Fleet At London Heathrow Airport, January 21, 1986

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#67 The Esso Hibernia Under Construction, Wallsend Shipyard, 1970

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#68 Empire State Building During Construction With Zeppelins In The Background, 1930

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#69 A High School Football Club In Bursa, Ottoman Empire 1910

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#70 Glasgow, 1870

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#71 Blackfoot Piegan Native Americans In Northern Montana, 1908

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#72 An Austro-Hungarian Patrol In The Carnic Alps, 16 July 1916

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#73 Kendo Practice, Japan First Half Of 20th C

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#74 Loading The Copper Bars Into The Ship, USA 1905. Stunning Quality And Resolution

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#75 Hydraulic Press In Krupp Works At Essen, Germany 1928

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#76 Soldiers Of An Australian 4th Division Field Artillery Brigade Walk On A Duckboard Track Laid Across A Muddy, Shattered Battlefield In Chateau Wood, Near Hooge, Belgium, October 29, 1917

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#77 Lebaudy Brothers Dirigible Over Paris, 1903

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#78 Lewis Hine, Junkies Breaking Up Old Looms To Be Sold For Scrap-Iron And Said To Be Sent To Japan For Munitions, 1936

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#79 A View Of Castle Garth With Dog Leap Stairs, 1890s

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#80 Ernest Henry Wilson, Men Laden With Tea, Sichuan Sheng, China 1908. Posted The Photo In The Past, But Found Great Article About 1917 – 1919: Expedition To Eastern Asia

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#81 Portrait Of Native American Couple With A Child, 1900s

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#82 James Leon Williams, When We Were Boys, 1895

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#83 Portrait Of Japanese Archer, 1910s

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#84 Anchor Men With Mauretania Chain And Anchor, 1910s. Man On The Right Is Absolute Unit Looking Like Dishonored Character

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#85 Mammoth And Giant Octopus Department Of Ethnology Interior Of Anthropology Building, 1893. From Portfolio Of Photographs Of The World’s Fair By The Werner Company

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#86 Baltimore In 1815

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#87 Lobby Stairs To Waiting Room And Concourses, Chicago & North Western Railway, Chicago, 1912

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#88 Virna Haffer, Old Tacoma Hotel Fire, 1935

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#89 Felice Beato, Temple Street In Nagasaki, 1863

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#90 Pilots From Lafayette Escadrille With Two Mascots Lions Whiskey And Soda, 1916/1917

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#91 Russell Lee, People In The Bus Station. Welch, Mcdowell County, West Virginia, 1946

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#92 Richard Jenkins, Group Of Men With Romford & Evershed Ltd Pershorf 1885 Steam Engine, First Half Of 20th C

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

#93 Steamer J.s. Docked In New Orleans, 1919. Great Photo

93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)

Image source: myrmekochoria

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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