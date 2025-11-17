I Make Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards, And Here’s Some Of My Best Work (23 New Pics)

Hi there! My name is Nadège, I’m a creative French girl living in Canada and the owner of the Etsy store “Les Nadises”.

After 15 years of working in the field of animation in Paris, I moved to Montreal, intending to start over in my professional and creative life.
My universe is quite varied, I love nature, my cat, and heroic fantasy. I like to try new materials and different tools to renew my style. In fact, my only limit is my imagination.

I work alone in my workshop, which I also call my creative laboratory and I make everything by hand.

Recently, I discovered polymer clay and I’m exploring its possibilities by proposing grimoires and baguette pencils, but this is only the beginning.

#1 Milky Way Journal

#2 Copper Green Dragon Journal

#3 Feather Journal

#4 Night Dragon Journal

#5 Frosted Green Dragon Journal

#6 Dragon Devil Journal

#7 Earthworm Journal

#8 Divination Journal

#9 Order Of The Phoenix

#10 Horned Journal

#11 Golden Grey Journal

#12 Terracotta Journal

#13 Rusty Dragon Journal

#14 Scale Journal

#15 Golden Guardian

#16 Atlantean

#17 Blood Grey Dragon Journal

#18 Guardian Of Iron

#19 Fury Dragon Journal

#20 Pink Horned Journal

#21 Scorched Earth Dragon Journal

#22 Lava Journal

