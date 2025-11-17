I Make Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards, And Here’s Some Of My Best Work (23 New Pics)

Hi there! My name is Nadège, I’m a creative French girl living in Canada and the owner of the Etsy store “Les Nadises”.
After 15 years of working in the field of animation in Paris, I moved to Montreal, intending to start over in my professional and creative life.
My universe is quite varied, I love nature, my cat, and heroic fantasy. I like to try new materials and different tools to renew my style. In fact, my only limit is my imagination.
I work alone in my workshop, which I also call my creative laboratory and I make everything by hand.
Recently, I discovered polymer clay and I’m exploring its possibilities by proposing grimoires and baguette pencils, but this is only the beginning.
More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Milky Way Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#2 Copper Green Dragon Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#3 Feather Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#4 Night Dragon Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#5 Frosted Green Dragon Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#6 Dragon Devil Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#7 Earthworm Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#8 Divination Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#9 Order Of The Phoenix
Image source: lesnadises
#10 Horned Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#11 Golden Grey Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#12 Terracotta Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#13 Rusty Dragon Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#14 Scale Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#15 Golden Guardian
Image source: lesnadises
#16 Atlantean
Image source: lesnadises
#17 Blood Grey Dragon Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#18 Guardian Of Iron
Image source: lesnadises
#19 Fury Dragon Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#20 Pink Horned Journal
Image source: https://www.etsy.com/shop/lesnadises/
#21 Scorched Earth Dragon Journal
Image source: lesnadises
#22 Lava Journal
Image source: lesnadises
