40 Unhinged DoorDash Moments That Were Too Hilarious Not To Be Shared On This Group

Food delivery has been a thing for a while, but apps like Doordash and others have changed the game up quite a bit. With smartphones, photo confirmation, and a greater number of orders due to changing consumer habits, the Doordash community’s chance encounters have produced a lot of fun pics to share with the world!
Not all of them are fun, of course. In some cases, images may reflect the pressure that people may find themselves under as they juggle multiple jobs and time-sensitive Doordash deliveries just to make ends meet. Fortunately, some of them simply reflect the fun human encounters that can always happen when strangers meet.
#1 Took Out A Customers Trash For Them
Image source: carsandtech4ever
#2 Ordered Dd At Work… This Made Me Laugh So Hard
Image source: WorldlinessFrequent7
#3 Officially The 3rd Stray I’ve Rescued Since I Began Dashing
Image source: Rainbow62993
#4 Was Handed This As A Tip (Even After A Tip Through App) By A Really Nice Lady, Super Cool!
Image source: bubz805
#5 This Drop Off Photo
Image source: karma_hit_my_dogma
#6 The Most Perfect DD Pic
Image source: Double_Entrance4923
#7 This Made Me Snort Laugh
Image source: FugiBugi
#8 What A Time To Be Alive
Image source: mikeymanthesyrem
#9 Hate When “Leave At Door” Customers Rush Out To Meet You On The Doorstep
Image source: whipped_nuggets
#10 This Made My Night
Image source: Glittering-Design973
#11 Met A Friend Along The Way
Image source: techman323
#12 Angels Do Exist
Image source: AUnixSystem
#13 I Hope This Is Enough
Image source: Born_Cryptographer60
#14 The Perfect Delivery Photo
Image source: kt_aye
#15 Honestly The Best Interaction I’ve Had In The App. Made My Night
Image source: KirklandButter
#16 He Was Not Lying
Image source: SonofaTimeLord
#17 Took This Picture While Dropping Off
Image source: No-Alternative4353
#18 Have You Done This? Lol
Image source: cummieee
#19 I Be Looking Like
Image source: ComfortableAd4436
#20 Doordash Support Is Insane
Image source: kal2112
#21 Im Done With Doordash!
Image source: nurse2020andup
#22 The Best Customer Ever
Image source: bassbott
#23 Should I Ring The Doorbell?
Image source: polite__redditor
#24 I’m A Hungry Boy
Image source: mikeymanthesyrem
#25 My Poor Dasher Has Gone Through A Lot Today
Image source: Linus_Meme_Tips
#26 Dashers: We As Customers Hate This. Please Deliver To The Door (Especially When I Gave Detailed Instructions)…
Image source: AbusementPark10
#27 Is 21% Tip Enough?
Image source: Nervous_Lifeguard558
#28 Didn’t Get My Sandwich. Had Dd Re-Deliver The Order. Dd Sent Me 6 Redeliveries Using 6 Different Dashers
Image source: electrikmayham
#29 Delivered To The Wrong House And They Didn’t Even Apologize
Image source: massacre078
#30 Friend Couldn’t Find His Door Dash Order, Then Sent Me This Photo Later
Image source: maxmaytho
#31 Customers With Loose Dogs, You Know We’re Coming. Put Them Up For 2 Minutes While I Drop Off Your Food, Please. It’s Not Our Job To Fight The Hungry Beast To Save Your Order
Image source: CampCrystalLake1980
#32 Who Is In The Wrong Here?
Image source: thebunnywhisperer_
#33 Saw This In My Apartment Stairs After Hearing A Loud Noise And Being Notified My Order Was Cancelled
Image source: j2yan
#34 Dasher Snapped A Photo Of My House From The Street. Food Nowhere To Be Found
Image source: santashairynips
#35 Interesting Choice
Image source: Objective_Carrot3110
#36 My Doordasher Is Stuck In The Elevator
Image source: Hi_Im_Maine
#37 Well That’s An Interesting Name
Image source: Capta1nKrunch
#38 Waited An Hour For Taco Bell Delivery From Less Than A Mile Away. They Didn’t Drop Off My Food, Only The Drink. $22 For A Beverage
Image source: derOhrenarzt
#39 I Have Seen Horror Stories Of Bad Dashers But Never Thought I’d Get One
Image source: DefiantFungus
#40 Dasher Left Food In Bushes
Image source: Saltinecracker-
Follow Us