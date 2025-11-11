My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

2 months ago, we adopted the cutest and frenchest pug ever: Monsieur Georges.
Since we are both designers, it naturally occured to us that the best thing to do was to doodle the hell out of his little muzzle.
Here’s the result, hope you guys like it!
More info: Instagram
#1 When He Was Still A Baby
#2 Unipug
#3 Pugrina
#4 Harry Pugter
#5 Not Selected For The Euro 2016
#6 Just Grillin’
#7 Howdy Y’all
#8 So Young Yet So Well Mannered
#9 Pug Caesar
#10 Señor Jorges
#11 Pug Mcenroe
#12 Pugachu
#13 Supugman
#14 Alohaaa
#15 Totopug
#16 I’m A Dragon, Roaaar
#17 Narupug
#18 Batpug
#19 Casually Riding The Pink Pillow
#20 Georges, While His Parents Are Out
#21 The Happiest Pug On Earth
#22 The Lion Pug
#23 Bath Robing Like A Boss
#24 Arrrrr Matey
