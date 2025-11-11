My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

by

2 months ago, we adopted the cutest and frenchest pug ever: Monsieur Georges.

Since we are both designers, it naturally occured to us that the best thing to do was to doodle the hell out of his little muzzle.

Here’s the result, hope you guys like it!

More info: Instagram

#1 When He Was Still A Baby

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#2 Unipug

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#3 Pugrina

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#4 Harry Pugter

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#5 Not Selected For The Euro 2016

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#6 Just Grillin’

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#7 Howdy Y’all

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#8 So Young Yet So Well Mannered

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#9 Pug Caesar

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#10 Señor Jorges

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#11 Pug Mcenroe

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#12 Pugachu

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#13 Supugman

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#14 Alohaaa

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#15 Totopug

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#16 I’m A Dragon, Roaaar

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#17 Narupug

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#18 Batpug

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#19 Casually Riding The Pink Pillow

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#20 Georges, While His Parents Are Out

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#21 The Happiest Pug On Earth

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#22 The Lion Pug

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#23 Bath Robing Like A Boss

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

#24 Arrrrr Matey

My Girlfriend And I Love To Doodle On Our Pug’s Face (24 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Remembering Daisy Coleman: Documentary Star was Only 23
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2020
What in the World Would an Alf Reboot Look Like Today?
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2020
After Spending The Whole Weekend Painting I Came Up With These Shoes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What We Learned from The RWBY Volume 8 Trailer
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2020
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hilarious Billboard War Between McDonald’s And Liquor Store Is Getting Serious
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.