76 Funny Donut Puns for a Hole Lot of Fun

If you have a sweet tooth with a soft spot for confectionery and looking for some a-dough-rable humor, we have collected some of the best donut puns for you! From donut puns for Instagram to donut puns for work, this collection has them all. Why donuts, you ask? Well, let us explain!

A donut is the perfection of the universe embodied — it’s yummy, round, has a hole right in the middle, and is inherently adorable. How could you not be enticed to eat one when it’s staring right at you with its colorful glaze, confetti of sprinkles, and seduces you with the warmest aromas known to humankind? 

Not only are donuts tasty, but they are also somewhat of a pop culture icon, too. For instance, can you think of a movie showing police officers eating, say, croissants? That would be inconceivable! Or how about Homer Simpson and his obsession with this sweet, sweet confection? He wouldn’t be the Homer that we love without it. 

So, to honor our beloved delicacy and express our gratitude, we are dedicating this post to donut puns! We promise you that these funny donut puns and donut jokes are so a-dough-rable that they will leave you craving this heavenly-tasting oily chunk of dough like never before.

As you’re about to see, these donut puns are just like the donuts themselves — some are sweet, quite a few are deliciously funny, and a couple are dedicated to connoisseurs only. Read and pick your favorite. But first, let’s know more about donuts.

Why are Donuts Called Donuts?

Doughnuts, or donuts, can be traced back to the Dutch immigrants in New York during the 17th and 18th centuries. Known as olykoeks (oil cakes) by the Dutch, their structure lacked a hole back in the day. They got their iconic hole from an American called Hanson Gregory.

At that time, nut meant a small, rounded cake. The donut was basically a small round cake made from dough. Thus, olykoeks came to be known as doughnuts or donuts. And that is the story of how our beloved pun-worthy confection got its name.

Now that you know the history of donuts, let’s look at our selection of funny donut puns aimed at these glorious buns. Don’t forget to give your vote for the tastiest and share this article with your sugar-loving friends! 

#1 Healthiest Donut Joke

What’s the healthiest part of a donut? The middle.

#2 Martial Arts Donut Pun For Instagram

Taekwon-dough – donut martial arts.

#3 The Donut That Went To The Dentist

Why did the donut go to the dentist? To get a filling.

#4 An Angry Donut

What did an angry donut say to his wife? Donut talk to me.

#5 Donut & Heartbreak

Donut go breaking my heart (I couldn’t if I fried).

#6 National Donut Day

What’s the National Donut Day theme song? “Donut Stop Believing.”

#7 Donut Yoda

Do or donut, there is no try.

#8 The Donut That Went For Therapy

Donuts started taking therapy because they thought that something is missing and never felt hole enough.

#9 Terrible Teachers: Donut Joke For Kids

Why do donuts make terrible teachers? They’re always glazing over the important stuff.

#10 The Donut’s Least Favorite Part Of Its Day

What was the donut’s least favorite part of its day? I’m not really sure; it glazed over that part.

#11 The Donut That Went To The Therapist

Why did the donut go to a therapist? He felt empty inside.

#12 Best Of The Clever Donut Puns

What happened to the renegade donuts? They went down in a glaze of glory.

#13 Enlightened Donuts

Why couldn’t the donut reach enlightenment? Because it was already holy.

#14 Are You Worried?

Donut worry about a thing.

#15 For The Believers

Donut stop believing.

#16 Aging Donuts

Don’t worry about aging donuts—they’re just going through a-dough-lescence.

#17 A Pastry Priest

What do you call a pastry that is a priest? A Holy Donut!

#18 Uncivilized Donuts

What do you call uncivilized donuts? Bavarians.

#19 One Donut Per Year

I allow myself only one donut per year. This morning I had 433 B.C., 1731, and 1952.

#20 The Donut That Went To Trial

What kind of evidence can a donut not take to trial? Anecdoughtal evidence.

#21 A French & Clever Donut Pun

Ever heard of French Donuts? They’re the Beigne of my existence.

#22 The Donut That Went To The Doctor

Why did the donut go to the doctor? He was feeling crumby.

#23 A Donut’s Favorite Day Of The Week

What is a donut’s favorite day of the week? Fry-day.

#24 Be Happy

Donut worry. Be happy.

#25 A-Dough-Rable & Cute Donut Pun

Donut ever let me go.

#26 Musical Donut Pun

Donut you, forget about me.

#27 Cute Donut Pun

Donut you think I’m cute?

#28 Strawberry Donut

How did the strawberry donut feel after dinner? Jam-packed!

#29 Bagels & Donuts

Bagels and donuts are the same thing. I donut see a difference.

#30 Digital Donut Pun For Work

Someone sent me a donut in an email. It was a e-clair.

#31 Donut Love

Donut love a donut? How sad!

#32 No In-Between

You have to either do it or donut do it, there is no in-between.

#33 A Donut Conversation

What would one donut say to the other? Well, I donut care!

#34 Do You Understand Puns?

I donut understand anything about puns.

#35 I Have Done Something Wrong

Please donut mind if I have done something wrong.

#36 Best Of The Cute Donut Puns

Perhaps you donut have any idea about my love for you.

#37 A Donut’s Favorite Drink

The favorite drink of a donut is hole-y water!

#38 Donut Birthday Pun

Even though you are old but you definitely donut look like it.

#39 Cutest Donut Pun For Instagram

I donut feel complete when you are not there.

#40 Donut’s Favorite Lullaby

What’s a donut’s favorite lullaby? “Sprinkle, Sprinkle Little Star.”

#41 No-Hate Donut Joke

Donut hate me because I’m beautiful.

#42 Jelly Or Not?

Donut be jelly.

#43 Best Of The Funny Donut Puns

This donut is jellyvision-worthy.

#44 What Do You Call A Cute Donut?

What do you call a cute donut? A-dough-able.

#45 The Lovestory Between Golfers & Donuts

Why do golfers love donuts? Always a hole-in-one!

#46 What Do Donuts Wear To Weddings?

What do donuts wear to weddings? Tuxedoughs!

#47 Most Funny Donut Pun

Why do donuts hate puns so much? They donut like to joke around!

#48 A Cute Confession

I’m donuts about you!

#49 When You Enjoy Donut Puns

Donut puns are my jam.

#50 Dutch Donuts

Hole-land – where Dutch donuts come from.

#51 Best Underwater Donut Joke

What do you call an underwater Dunken Donuts? Sunken Donuts.

#52 Are You Stopping Me?

Donut stop me now.

#53 A Donut’s Favorite Vacation Spot

Where’s a donut’s favorite vacation spot? The Sahara dessert!

#54 Strange Donuts

What are strange donuts made out of? Weird-doughs.

#55 What Kind Of Donuts Can Fly?

What kind of donuts can fly? The plain ones.

#56 A Donut’s Favorite Window

What type of window do donuts prefer in their homes? Double glazed.

#57 Same Donut Everyday

What do you call it when you order the same donut every day? A do-rut!

#58 A Fashionista Donut

How can you spot a fashionista donut? They’re into all the latest glazes.

#59 Short Donut Pun

Donut disturb.

#60 No Entry

Donut enter.

#61 No Judging

Donut judge me.

#62 Do You Mind?

Donut mind if I do.

#63 A Short Donut Birthday Pun

It’s your birthday; let’s donuts!

#64 Shot & Clever Donut Pun

You’re driving me donuts!

#65 Short & Cute Donut Pun

I go nuts for donuts.

#66 Jelly & Donuts

I’m so jelly you have donuts.

#67 Cute Confectionery Pun

Donuts love to watch jelly-vision.

#68 The Donut Circle

A donut’s circle of trust.

#69 Love The Weekend?

You must love the weekend. Donut you?

#70 Always Go & Get It

Always go and get it. Donut stop yourself.

#71 Miss The Sceen?

Miss the scene? You donut want that!

#72 How Do Donuts Feel From The Inside?

Sometimes the donuts feel empty from the inside.

#73 A Lovey-Dovey Donut Pun

Donut go. It breaks my heart.

#74 Funny Donut Pun For Work

Please donut bother me while I am working.

#75 Donut Puns For Proposal

Please donut refuse my proposal.

#76 Take My Permission

Donut touch my phone without permission.

