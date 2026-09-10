After Donald Trump’s Controversial Superhero Reference, Actual Show Hit With Memes Trolling Its Scenes

US President Donald Trump is facing fresh criticism after invoking a DC superhero in a new AI-generated video.
On September 7, the official White House X account posted a video depicting Trump as DC superhero Green Lantern.
Although Green Lantern debuted in 1940, the better-known incarnation of the character, Hal Jordan, first appeared in 1959. A member of the intergalactic Green Lantern Corps, he harnesses the power of will through his iconic green ring.
In the video, Trump is seen using the Green Lantern ring to prevent immigrants from entering the US and boost the country’s economy. However, the post was poorly received, with many users calling the superhero reference inappropriate and unfunny.
“This is some of the stupidest crap I’ve ever seen,” one user wrote.
Another user called it “the most pathetic post ever.”
Several users accused Trump of capitalizing on the popularity of the DCU series Lanterns to promote his political agenda. The superhero drama premiered on August 16, 2026, and has also courted controversy despite receiving positive reviews.
In the series, Kyle Chandler plays Hal Jordan, who must train John Stewart, a Black former Marine sniper, to take his place. The series later reveals that Stewart’s father was originally chosen to join the Green Lantern Corps.
The series’ exploration of racial inequality in the US also drew criticism, with some viewers accusing the writers of forcing unnecessary “woke” elements into the story.
The online conversation around the series took another turn after the fourth episode further developed an age-gap romance subplot involving Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart.
Many fans joked that Stewart and his mentor, Jordan, seemed to have a thing for married women, pointing to Poorna Jagannathan’s Zoe Macon and Kelly Macdonald’s Kerry Kane as their respective love interests.
Then came Garret Dillahunt’s shirtless scene as William “Will” Macon, which left some viewers uncomfortable and others thoroughly impressed by the 61-year-old actor’s physique and bizarre onscreen antics.
While waiting for the next episode, viewers turned Lanterns into a meme factory on social media, mocking its recurring subplots and controversial creative choices.
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