People Are Sharing Sweet ‘Then Vs. Now’ Photos Of Their Dogs Growing Up Quickly (35 Pics)

Pets grow up so fast. Most of us didn’t even notice how the small bean that we took home became a big doggo. Usually, it takes only a year for a dog to fully grow up. So you can see the changes they go through in even a few weeks.

That’s exactly what Twitter user @wilkray proved by showing a picture of his pupper Pier at 8 weeks and 8 months. The difference is huge. Pier grew up to be a big dog, as he’s not even done growing! People on Twitter liked what they saw. As of right now, the picture has over 700k likes and has even started its own thread. In the thread, people are sharing their own puppers and how much they’ve grown in a few weeks, months, or years. The whole thread is adorable and it’s bound to make you smile.

More info: twitter.com

#1

Image source: thnkgoodthghts

#2

Image source: Dalanee_Tripp

#3

Image source: Afominatti

#4

Image source: WellPolished_

#5

Image source: Fabulouslxrry

#6

Image source: theCOURTsystem

#7

Image source: pblasi13

#8

Image source: RUKidddinMe

#9

Image source: tatipags

#10

Image source: phdkey

#11

Image source: champagne_ice

#12

Image source: JeremyFontanet

#13

Image source: SeaFang15

#14

Image source: Jazzmyn88

#15

Image source: sybilljulian

#16

Image source: Bigbutterdaddy

#17

Image source: puaolena8

#18

Image source: rachel_hanna13

#19

Image source: DamianTeruggi

#20

Image source: BennyTheDoc

#21

Image source: BoneJeni

#22

Image source: Ella_Costinas

#23

Image source: champagne_ice

#24

Image source: thatsunflwrbabe

#25

Image source: ChaCha_Cami

#26

Image source: MicJones_

#27

Image source: francis4nier

#28

Image source: G_Succi

#29

Image source: jcobe_

#30

Image source: coolinitdev_

#31

Image source: njwabr

#32

Image source: PainNthePooter

#33

Image source: Iskandaryas

#34

Image source: skaggarita

#35

Image source: IanMcClelland75

