68 Funny Dogs That Love Car Rides More Than Anything

by

A dog headed to the park or on a roadtrip with its head stuck out of a car window is the perfect picture of happiness. But why is it that dogs love sticking their head out the window so much?

Most scientists and dog experts believe that it has to do with their excellent sense of smell. Dogs rely far more on smell than they do on any other sense, so the air rushing past them and into their nose represents an all-you-can-eat buffet of information about the world around them.

If you have a fun picture of a dog enjoying a car ride with its head stuck out the window, please add it to this list!

#1 Dog Enjoying The Wind

Image source: Trevor Jones

#2 Dog Enjoying A Ride

Image source: yvonsie

#3 Dog Vs. Wind

Image source: EllisHazzard

#4 Dog Enjoying Car Ride

Image source: md1375

#5 Ayla Enjoying A Drive

Image source: Peter Gargiulo

#6 Dog Enjoying A Ride

#7 Dogs Enjoying A Car Ride

Image source: officialdogsincars.com

#8 Dog Dealing With Wind

Image source: imgur.com

#9 Dog Loves Car Rides

#10 Dog Enjoying The Wind

Image source: officialdogsincars.com

#11 First Nice Car Ride Of The Season

Image source: imgur.com

#12 Driving Along In The Car

Image source: Jutta

#13 Dog Vs. Wind

Image source: imgur.com

#14 Mukha Enjoying The Wind

Image source: anji

#15 My Friend’s Dog Loves Car Rides

Image source: clarkswife

#16 Doggles For The Win

Image source: Marji Beach

#17 Dog Enjoying The Wind

Image source: officialdogsincars.com

#18 Yay! Car Ride!

Image source: B Smith

#19 Lick The Sky

Image source: Halie West

#20 Slow Down! I Don’t Have My Seat Belt On!

Image source: vlastik

#21 From My Car Window

Image source: The Real Devil Doll

#22 Makeup On Point. Dry Hair Out The Car Window

Image source: imgur.com

#23 My Labrador Retriever During A Car Ride

Image source: Tim J. Chong

#24 My Husky Neo Loves His Car Rides

Image source: imgur.com

#25 Sea Breeze

Image source: Fabrizio Ellena

#26 Dog Enjoying A Ride

Image source: Burnt Umber

#27 Dogs Enjoying A Ride

Image source: officialdogsincars.com

#28 Beagle Hound Dog Sticking Head Out Of Car Window

Image source: etsy.com

#29 Lucy Loves Car Rides

Image source: imgur.com

#30 Princess Phoebadore Of Windonia

#31 Dog Enjoying A Car Ride

Image source: natlightphotography.com

#32 My Dog Enjoying Some Wind

Image source:  bouncingbananas

#33 Speed

Image source: Mit Mtz

#34 Conway Enjoying The Convertible

#35 Smell Of Spring

#36 Duke’s Enjoying A Ride

Image source: blog.cluedentalmarketing.com

#37 Betty

#38 Scotch Against The Wind

#39 Dog Enjoying The Wind

#40 It All… Smells. … So Pretty. ..

#41 Maggie’s A Speed Addict

Image source: Eyesplash

#42 Blowing In The Wind

Image source: vagabondblogger

#43 Pixel Cute Passanger ;)

#44 Cool Bulldog Riding Back To Home :)

#45 Super Teckel!

#46 Shotgun!

#47 No Flies In My Eyes…

#48 Enjoying The Fresh Air

#49 Adventure Ben

Image source: adventure-ben.blogspot.com

#50 Hemlock. Greatdane.best Driving Companion A Girl Could Ask For.

#51 Dax On The Dashboard!

#52 Night Rider

#53 Cleo Loves The Wind In Her Ears!

#54 Mogwai And Angie Like To Go Cruising Around Town.

#55 Enjoying A Ride

#56 My Dog Wants To Sit In The Front

#57 Betty Cali And Pang

#58 Goin’ For A Ride!!

#59 Kayla Ready To Go . . . Gone Now, Miss Her

#60 Tired Of Waiting.

#61 Sun’s Out, Tongues Out.

#62 Mocca And The Wind. Such Is Life In The Tropics!

#63 I’m In Heaven

#64 Love On A Ride

#65 Bella’s Human Friends Do Too!

#66 Stella Digs The Lake

#67 The Three Amigos

