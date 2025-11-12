Guy Makes His Malamute A Tinder Profile And The Conversations Are Hilarious

Remember Phil, the Alaskan Malamute who stood in as best man at his owner’s wedding? Well, he’s taking a shot at finding his own happily ever after now, and has created one of the best Tinder profiles we’ve ever seen.

Looking dapper in a tie and collar, Phil has extended his search for love and belly rubs to 2 cities – Boston and Los Angeles – to double his chances of fetching the perfect companion. He already seems to be pretty popular with the ladies, and recent screenshots posted by his owner of a few conversations with ‘matches’ prove it. “Cutest on Tinder,” one user wrote. “What a good boy.” Phil does, indeed, believe himself to be the ‘goodest of boys,’ after all.

So, eligible bachelorettes in Boston or LA, if your Tindering isn’t going too well these days, make sure you swipe right on Phil. He’s probably the most decent gentleman you’ll find on there, if milk bones, head scratches, and long walks in the park are your sort of thing.

More info: Instagram, YouTube

#1

Image source: Lifewithmalamutes

#2

Image source: Lifewithmalamutes

#3

Image source: Lifewithmalamutes

#4

Image source: Lifewithmalamutes

#5

Image source: Lifewithmalamutes

#6

Image source: Lifewithmalamutes

#7

Image source: Lifewithmalamutes

#8

Image source: Lifewithmalamutes

#9

Image source: Lifewithmalamutes

#10

Image source: Lifewithmalamutes

