I Photographed 6 Dogs And Their Possessions To Show You The Life They Live

Just like humans, dogs form attachments to their personal possessions and can give the viewer deeper insight into their identity. The items that shape their daily routine, that they carry, keep, and even eat- give us a glimpse into their hearts and minds. They show us what makes them most proud or happy and even puts their vulnerability on display. Capturing the things that mean the most to them also captures the heart of the viewer as the dog’s life is fully exposed in one image.
All my life I’ve been an animal lover, and when I started doing animal photography I wanted to go beyond just beautiful portraits. I wanted to capture each dog’s unique personality. Most of the time, in order to accomplish this, I would get the subject in action, doing what they like or do the best.
#1 The Stray
Marmaduke, the street dog, is a rescued Pitbull mix. Because of his breed, he was abandoned and lived on the streets to survive as a scavenger. Life on the streets is very rough, tiresome, and hopeless. So I knew I had to capture his journey in his eyes next to all the rotten food which was basically what he ate before being rescued. (Marmaduke is up for adoption via Pacific Pups Rescue.)
#2 The Senior
Magda, a very old dog. Her foster mom told me her story about how ill she was when she was surrendered at the shelter. Since then, Magda has endured a journey of vet visits, medications, skin treatments, daily injections… to get her back on her feet. But despite her painful story, she is fueled by love and hope.
#3 The Neurotic
Bear, an English Bulldog. English Bulldogs are known for their stubbornness and get frustrated when they don’t get what they want. So how does he channels all that frustration? By chewing everything he can!
#4 The Fetcher
Knuckles, an Australian Sheperd. This very high energetic breed is well known for their intelligence and their obsession to fetch just anything. Hence, the frisbees and medals that shows how good he is when he competes.
#5 The Best In Show
Zig, an Afghan Hound that spends most of his days competing in dog shows to compete (and win!) the All-Breed Show title. This is an event where dogs are judged as to how closely each CONFORMS (hence the term “conformation”) to its own breed’s written standard of perfection.
#6 The Princess
Lola Rose, a white Maltese Shih Tzu mix. A very spoiled dog that has her own Instagram profile and she’s very much treated as the princess of the house.
