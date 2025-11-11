7 Differences Between Dog Lovers And Dog Parents

So you’re a dog lover. You watch a cute puppy video on Youtube and fall asleep in your big, comfy bed and that’s nice. A dog owner or a parent, though, has less time for such videos, and even less space in bed – it belongs to the dog now (it should also be noted that the reality of sleeping with your pooch is way less cute than you might imagine.) And it’s just one of the many differences between loving and having dogs seen in funny drawings by Kelly Angel.

Are you a dog lover or a dog parent? Vote for and comment on the cute drawings that you can relate to your everyday problems as a dog person the most! One thing is for sure – even if the experiences differ, pet dogs bring endless love and joy to our lives in any case! If you like what you see, have a look at other Angel’s funny illustrations where she depicts the way you see yourself vs. the way your dog sees you.

More info: anythingcomic.comFacebook | Twitter (h/t: barkpost)

#1

Image source: Kelly Angel

#2

Image source: Kelly Angel

#3

Image source: Kelly Angel

#4

Image source: Kelly Angel

#5

Image source: Kelly Angel

#6

Image source: Kelly Angel

#7

Image source: Kelly Angel

