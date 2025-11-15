Woman Takes A Starving Pit Bull Under Her Wing After It Had Been Found Locked Up In An Abandoned House With A Broken Leg And No Food

If you don’t believe in destiny, then how would you explain this fact: a dog was locked up inside an abandoned house and destined for doom, with a broken leg and no food. Surely there was no way it would survive, right? Well, the chances were low, at least. On another side of things, Jami’s brother was just randomly looking to clean out an old house in Carbon County, PA, and found Remi inside a locked room in dire straits. The brother told Jami, and she knew she had to take a look at the dog. Once she’d seen her and the poor pit bull started wagging her tail, destiny joined their fates, and nothing has ever been the same.
Meet Remi, the pitbull that was found locked in an attic, and Jami Lassell, who took her in
“My brother was doing a house cleanout in Carbon County & told me she was there… I told him to grab her for me. As soon as I saw her, her tail started going.
She had no food or water. She was locked in an attic.”
Remi was locked up without food or water in an abandoned house
One of Remi’s legs was previously broken too, and they’ll have to get an expensive treatment
“We took her to the vet, got all the shots up to date, and got her leg checked on; she wouldn’t walk up or down the stairs when she got here. She has a previously broken leg. It healed. So we are going to be getting that fixed. It is just not the right time at this moment. So I am waiting on it right now. She does walk on the leg & functions with no problems. She jumps on her back legs as well.”
Jami was looking for someone to adopt her, but decided to take the poor pit under her wing
“We were going to get her all better then find her a home… but we couldn’t get rid of her; she’s part of our family now.”
Looking at these puppy eyes, who would resist her?
At her new home, she has another pit bull to keep her company
“She was scared. She still doesn’t like being left alone. We have had her for almost a month now, and she cries if she’s alone. She now has my other pit to keep her company. But she doesn’t like being in a place alone; she does well in her crate, though.”
Because of the suffered trauma, Remi doesn’t like being left all to herself
Despite her grievous injuries, the pit bull is getting treatment and recovering fast
Every little bit of comfort helps her get better faster
Jami started a gofundme to cover the medical costs. Not long after, people showered Remi with gifts
The good news is that they’ve reached their donation goal
All in all, it seems that destiny brought Jami and Remi together, and nothing could break them apart
When asked about how’s Remi, Jami said that “she’s great! Gaining lots of weight, and she has a loving life.”
