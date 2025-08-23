50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

by

Prescott Moore Lassman, a photographer from Washington, D.C., blends documentary, portrait, travel, and “freestyle” approaches in his work. Using an intuitive, almost subconscious method, he searches for moments of synchronicity in everyday life.

As he explains, “For me, this is the essence of photography: capturing an image that resonates and then, over the course of months or years, figuring out why.” The result is work that is both richly symbolic and visually striking, inviting viewers to discover their own interpretations.

Prescott’s photographs have been widely exhibited and published, and his work is part of permanent collections, including the DC Art Bank, DC City Hall, and the DC Library’s People’s Archive. Scroll down to explore a selection of his images we prepared for you today and see everyday life through Prescott’s lens.

More info: Instagram | lassmanlenswork.com

#1

Resist. 4/19 Protest, Washington, DC

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#2

Sleeping Cowgirl (two views). Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#3

DC Eclipse Crowd

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#4

Miss Subways Reunion at Ellen’s Stardust Diner (5/2024)

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#5

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#6

Toxic. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#7

Cork Midsummer Festival Parade

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#8

Miss Delaware at the Sea Witch Festival

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#9

Sleeping Pigs. The Great Frederick Fair

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#10

DC 4/19 Protest

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#11

Herb Seller. The road to Machu Picchu is paved with fragrant herbs!

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#12

Inti Raymi Drummer

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#13

Polposition

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#14

Inauguration Day, Washington, DC. This photo seems vaguely symbolic to me, with the chain link fence and the self-satisfied grin

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#15

Winner

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#16

The Road to Machu Picchu. We met this woman after a long hike in the Sacred Valley. She appeared in the middle of nowhere selling her alpaca and llama wool goods. Our guide said she saw us from far away and hurried to the path to set up shop. I bought a small keychain, which I gifted to one of our traveling companions for his birthday.

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#17

The Road to Machu Picchu

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#18

Fruit Seller. From The Road to Machu Picchu

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#19

Subway series

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#20

Dublin Love

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#21

Cow Cleaning. MoCoAgFair 2024

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#22

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#23

Blue Cookie, NYC

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#24

A few more from the arrest scene at the 4/19

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#25

Boy In the Mountains. From The Road to Machu Picchu

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#26

Funland, Rehoboth Beach

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#27

Youth Contestant at The Great Frederick Fair

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#28

Inauguration Day set

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#29

Love the piggies!

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#30

Kamchatka’s Grand Exit. I think the girl at the front of the bus was legitimately terrified!

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#31

Enjoying a pint of Guinness

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#32

Is it safe to look yet?

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#33

Great Frederick Fair

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#34

Patriotic Couple. Great Frederick Fair

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#35

Resting Rider, NYC

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#36

DC 4/19 Protest

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#37

Himalaya

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#38

Boulder Climb

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#39

Peruvian Baker. Which one?

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#40

Outside the Weaving Cooperative. From The Road to Machu Picchu

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#41

Corn Cook. From The Road to Machu Picchu

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#42

The Forty Foot

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#43

White Pearls

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#44

Garbage Day

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#45

Primordial Hatchling

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#46

Procession of Santa Lucia, Ortigia, Sicily

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#47

Meeting the Bog Man

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#48

Waiting Out the Rain Delay

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#49

Pleasure Boutique

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

#50

Kamchatka. Cork Midsummer Festival

50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Image source: lassman_lenswork

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Ducktales Moon Theme Now Has Official Lyrics
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2019
How to Sign Up Your Dog To Be on “Pooch Perfect”
3 min read
May, 5, 2021
There Was a Moment “Maude” Was 20 Years Ahead of Its Time
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2017
Former Castle Co-Star Stana Katic Gets Her Own Show On Sony’s AXN
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2016
Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Meet the Cast
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2018
Arcane Season 2: Everything You Need to Know
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.