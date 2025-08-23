50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer

Prescott Moore Lassman, a photographer from Washington, D.C., blends documentary, portrait, travel, and “freestyle” approaches in his work. Using an intuitive, almost subconscious method, he searches for moments of synchronicity in everyday life.
As he explains, “For me, this is the essence of photography: capturing an image that resonates and then, over the course of months or years, figuring out why.” The result is work that is both richly symbolic and visually striking, inviting viewers to discover their own interpretations.
Prescott’s photographs have been widely exhibited and published, and his work is part of permanent collections, including the DC Art Bank, DC City Hall, and the DC Library’s People’s Archive. Scroll down to explore a selection of his images we prepared for you today and see everyday life through Prescott’s lens.
More info: Instagram | lassmanlenswork.com
#1
Resist. 4/19 Protest, Washington, DC
#2
Sleeping Cowgirl (two views). Montgomery County Agricultural Fair
#3
DC Eclipse Crowd
#4
Miss Subways Reunion at Ellen’s Stardust Diner (5/2024)
#5
#6
Toxic. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair
#7
Cork Midsummer Festival Parade
#8
Miss Delaware at the Sea Witch Festival
#9
Sleeping Pigs. The Great Frederick Fair
#10
DC 4/19 Protest
#11
Herb Seller. The road to Machu Picchu is paved with fragrant herbs!
#12
Inti Raymi Drummer
#13
Polposition
#14
Inauguration Day, Washington, DC. This photo seems vaguely symbolic to me, with the chain link fence and the self-satisfied grin
#15
Winner
#16
The Road to Machu Picchu. We met this woman after a long hike in the Sacred Valley. She appeared in the middle of nowhere selling her alpaca and llama wool goods. Our guide said she saw us from far away and hurried to the path to set up shop. I bought a small keychain, which I gifted to one of our traveling companions for his birthday.
#17
The Road to Machu Picchu
#18
Fruit Seller. From The Road to Machu Picchu
#19
Subway series
#20
Dublin Love
#21
Cow Cleaning. MoCoAgFair 2024
#22
#23
Blue Cookie, NYC
#24
A few more from the arrest scene at the 4/19
#25
Boy In the Mountains. From The Road to Machu Picchu
#26
Funland, Rehoboth Beach
#27
Youth Contestant at The Great Frederick Fair
#28
Inauguration Day set
#29
Love the piggies!
#30
Kamchatka’s Grand Exit. I think the girl at the front of the bus was legitimately terrified!
#31
Enjoying a pint of Guinness
#32
Is it safe to look yet?
#33
Great Frederick Fair
#34
Patriotic Couple. Great Frederick Fair
#35
Resting Rider, NYC
#36
DC 4/19 Protest
#37
Himalaya
#38
Boulder Climb
#39
Peruvian Baker. Which one?
#40
Outside the Weaving Cooperative. From The Road to Machu Picchu
#41
Corn Cook. From The Road to Machu Picchu
#42
The Forty Foot
#43
White Pearls
#44
Garbage Day
#45
Primordial Hatchling
#46
Procession of Santa Lucia, Ortigia, Sicily
#47
Meeting the Bog Man
#48
Waiting Out the Rain Delay
#49
Pleasure Boutique
#50
Kamchatka. Cork Midsummer Festival
