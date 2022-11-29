Doctor Doom vs. Thor: Who Wins?

This match might sound like a no-brainer to a lot of people since Thor’s power should easily rival that of Doctor Doom’s when talking about their physical prowess. After all, Thor is an Asgardian warrior that has well over a thousand years of experience on Doom, and his physical might is more than enough to put the ruler of Latveria on his butt if the thunder god chose to do so. But that would be ignoring just about everything that makes Doom special since the foreign ruler isn’t just a rich and prideful individual, he’s also a capable fighter and a highly intelligent character that also knows his way around the mystical arts. In other words, Doom is someone for whom the word ‘impossible’ doesn’t really mean much when he really wants something. This is a man that’s held the power of cosmic gods, after all, and someone that has his own set of twisted beliefs when it comes to justifying his actions. And yet, despite this fact, Doom wouldn’t have an easy time with Thor, for a number of reasons.
Doom’s magic would give him a serious leg up when it comes to fighting Thor.
Thor has access to magic in abundance, but he’s been more of a brawler for much of his life and is usually bound to swing his hammer or axe before he ends up calling upon the magical energies that are at his disposal. If Doom could weather this onslaught, then it’s very likely that he could hang with Thor and do his own damage. But even then, it’s very likely that Thor would still be as much as Doom could handle since, well, this is Thor. He has power in abundance and weapons aplenty that he can use. Doom isn’t an easy opponent to fight against by any means, but all of his gadgets and his Doombots, and his tactics take a while to put in place. That tends to mean that Thor is going to have a chance to smash whatever he needs to in order to keep Doom from gaining his bearings, which means that unless Doom is already prepped for this fight, he loses by a thin to moderate margin.
Despite the vast difference in their intelligence, Thor is a hardened warrior, and Doom is a little too arrogant.
Thor isn’t as smart as Doom. That has to be said, especially since it’s one of the most obvious discrepancies between the two of them. Doom can’t match Thor’s fighting prowess or his strength unless he’s augmented his own abilities, but when he does have his armor and the various weapons he uses, not to mention his magic, he’s a formidable opponent. The fact that Doom can think circles around Thor should be enough to make it clear that Doom could win this battle at least two or three times out of ten attempts, but in the end, it does feel that Thor would overpower the tyrant no matter what capabilities Doom’s armor has. Over the years, both of these characters have seen their power sets improve, and in Thor’s case, this means that he’s become one with the galaxy, a position that kind of puts him beyond Doom without question. Unfortunately, Doom is no slouch.
When it comes to accessing power, Thor would be the quicker of the two.
Looking at the vast differences between these two, it’s fair to say that Thor’s physiology and genetics would give him easier access to the wellspring of power that’s there to be tapped into. Doom has had to work harder to get what he wants, but he’s also proven that he’s ruthless beyond any doubt when there is a goal in mind. The upside to this is that Thor is every bit as ruthless when he wants to be, especially when he’s been pushed beyond his limit. If he can keep his focus and not go into a berserk rage, then he’s a seriously dangerous threat to just about anyone. Once he hits that rage point, though, he’s a little easier to handle for someone of Doom’s intellect.
Doom wins if Thor takes it easy, but if Thor brings the hammer down quickly, Doom is done.
The thing is, Doom can beat Thor, but it takes a lot of prep time, and even then, there’s nothing guaranteed in the Marvel Universe. The reason that Doom has reached God Emperor status is that people didn’t stop him before he was able to reach that level of power. But Thor is the type of being that can quickly and easily overpower quite a few individuals in the Marvel Universe, and it’s been proven in the past that Doom is one of them. If Thor doesn’t lose his head, he takes this fight, even with prep time on Doom’s part.