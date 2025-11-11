Turn a Lighter Into a Mini Bike

We don’t know how we missed this awesome DIY lighter bike while making the list of 20 Creative DIY Project Ideas, but it will definitely be included in the part II. The pictures were originally posted on reddit without any additional instructions, so it may require some patience if you try to build this mini motorcycle yourself. Let us know how it goes!

P.S.: feel free to make your suggestions for the upcoming list of Creative DIY Project Ideas below!

