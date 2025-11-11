DIY Chandelier From My Old Bicycles’ Parts

by

I had this idea for a long time – recycle and make something out of my collection of used bicycle parts collected from my own bikes and nearby bicycle shops.

The project was born in my mind in 2011 during my art lessons in college. A few days ago my china-made energy saver overhead bulb burst, and as I was fixing it I thought to myself “let’s try to bring that old idea to life!”

More info: witonosfreestyle

Circular outer frame

DIY Chandelier From My Old Bicycles&#8217; Parts

The rim of my rear wheel, which was hit by a careless driver, becoming warped and unusable for riding.

Chain ring

DIY Chandelier From My Old Bicycles&#8217; Parts

This came from my very first mountain bike, which was heavily abused through my riding trips and warped as a result.

Ball lights

DIY Chandelier From My Old Bicycles&#8217; Parts

I had intended to use brighter light bulbs, but for convenience’s sake, I used these pre-made ball lights bought from Thailand during a music-fest-photography trip. I bought one just for fun and never thought it would come in handy.

DIY Chandelier From My Old Bicycles&#8217; Parts

It is not as bright in reality and might need some improvement for that. The effect is kinda cool though, and it would be interesting to explore using the shapes of cogwheels and chains in creating shadows.

Final product

DIY Chandelier From My Old Bicycles&#8217; Parts

The second design is currently underway with the help of a friend in the design industry. Hope you like this as much as I enjoyed building it! Any feedback is welcome!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Sadhbh Malin in Outlander Blood of My Blood
‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Announces Summer Premiere in First Teaser
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Families of the Mafia
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2020
Boardwalk Empire 1.03 “Broadway Limited” Review
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2010
Basketball Wives Season 8
Meet the Cast of Basketball Wives Season 8
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2019
Bride’s Mom Threatens To Skip The Wedding If Bride Refuses To Let Her Wear White Gown To The Event
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
Jim Jefferies and Piers Morgan Should have a Celebrity Death Match
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.