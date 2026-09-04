Disturbing Allegations Against Hollywood Actress Resurface After New Show Becomes Surprise Hit

Shameless-famed Emmy Rossum is suddenly back at the center of Hollywood’s attention after her new crime drama became an unexpected hit.
But as her phenomenal performance earns praise and the show heads into a second season, an old controversy about the actress’s reputation on set has resurfaced.
One X user summed up the renewed debate bluntly, writing, “She’s a nasty woman, but she’s also too talented to not be booked.”
Emmy Rossum’s Hollywood comeback after years away has reignited criticism over her behavior toward former cast members
Emmy Rossum is enjoying a major career resurgence with Hulu’s Furious, in which she stars as FBI agent Alice Black while also serving as an executive producer.
The crime drama premiered in July 2026 and quickly became one of the season’s breakout shows, with its first season wrapping up in late August and Hulu already renewing it for a second season.
The success is particularly notable because Rossum spent years away from a major leading television role after leaving Shameless in 2019.
Now, as she’s back in the spotlight, some viewers are digging through her past and resurfacing allegations about tense on-set behavior and strained relationships with former cast members.
Much of the conversation traces back to her time on Shameless, where Rossum played Fiona Gallagher for nine seasons.
Former co-star Emma Kenney has previously spoken openly about feeling anxious on days when she had scenes with Emmy.
During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kenney shared, “I’d go to set some days, and I’d be very anxious having a scene with her because if she had a bad day, she made it a bad day for everybody.”
“I felt that dynamic for sure and I never understood it. I was nine, and she was over 10 years older than me, so I’m like, ‘Why is there a weird competition here when I’m not trying to compete?’” Kenney recalled.
Many netizens reignited the debate by calling Emmy “a nasty woman” despite praising her talent
“I don’t know if it was other people on set creating that, or if it was her creating it, but I know I wasn’t creating it.”
Emma explained, “Maybe she was struggling with her own inner problems and taking it out on other people. But we all handle situations differently.”
Despite the criticism, Kenney made clear that she still had affection for her former co-star.
“I have a lot of love for Emmy,” she said. “We haven’t spoken in years… but that’s okay.”
In 2023, an anonymous Reddit user who claimed to have worked on Shameless also described allegedly difficult experiences with Rossum.
In response to one fan asking whether the crew member had ever been yelled at by the actress, the alleged crew member joked, “If you worked on Shameless and didn’t get yelled at by Emmy Rossum, then you’re William H Macy.”
“My ears would ring after a 12-hour day with her,” the person wrote. “I got yelled at by Emmy many times, to the point where I asked our producers if we could find a way to limit my interactions with her because it was taking a serious toll on my mental health.”
According to the account, they eventually switched positions on the show, which they described as “ultimately a great thing.”
An alleged former Shameless crew member made some harsh claims about Rossum’s on-set behavior on Reddit
They also claimed that they had initially been excited about the job but eventually began “dreading every second of it.”
“She knew exactly how to make you feel like sh*t,” the Reddit user alleged. “I think it was more disappointing than anything, but in no way takes away her talent”
“I can also recognize that Emmy IS a phenomenal actress, even if she isn’t the greatest person to be around.”
Amid the renewed allegations, some fans have also tried to link Rossum to an even older on-set rumor.
Actress Minnie Driver once recalled that an unnamed actress on the set of The Phantom of the Opera had complained that Driver was “dreadfully over the top.”
She never identified the actress as Emmy, but fans have speculated about her identity because the two worked together on the 2004 film.
Rossum, for her part, has not simply ignored the discussion surrounding her reputation.
During a July 2026 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she addressed the way her intense approach to acting has sometimes been perceived and defended the commitment she brings to her work.
When asked whether she felt the press had mislabeled her work ethic, Emmy explained that she takes her work extremely seriously and arrives prepared.
She also opened up about the pay-equity battle that unfolded during her years on Shameless.
Emmy explained that she initially understood why William H. Macy earned more, as he was “much older, much more accomplished, tons more credits, and number one on the call sheet.”
But as the series progressed, she felt her contribution had changed.
The 39-year-old star has pushed back on the difficult-to-work-with narrative while defending her intense work ethic
“By that point, I had been directing a lot on the show, and it very much felt like a two-hander,” she said. “We said, Let’s go for it again.”
Rossum admitted that negotiating for more money was intimidating, saying, “It’s always scary asking for what you think you’re worth.”
She also described the pressure involved in standing up for herself, saying, “To say, I think this is what I’m worth. You have to take up space in the room.”
The dispute eventually became public despite her intention to keep it private.
“It’s a private business negotiation, and I never imagined it would become public, not just for the public, but also for the rest of the cast and the crew,” Emmy explained.
Rossum has also pushed back against the idea that she left Shameless because of some dramatic breakdown in relationships with cast members.
She has spoken warmly about the series and people she worked with, while explaining that she wanted to move into a position where she could “have greater creative control.”
“She’s nasty cause she wasn’t particularly friendly on set? She tried to negotiate higher pay and didn’t get it, so she quit,” one fan wrote
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