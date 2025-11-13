Discover The Artworks And Activities In The Un-Hidden Bucharest Street Art Programme

Un-hidden Bucharest invites you to explore the city through art interventions in public space.

Discover 6 super-contemporary artists invited to color and brighten up the city, during this edition of Un-hidden Bucharest, an urban regeneration project conceived as a series of artistic interventions designed for the public space, co-created with the community, aiming at humanizing Bucharest and promoting its understanding and exploration through art.

The 2nd edition of street art project Un-hidden Bucharest continues with a series of 4 new street interventions made by some of the most loved and active local artists. Over 1,500 of the feeder.ro readers have named Izzy Izvne from the Moldova Republic the winner of the open call for projects. Because we enjoyed the proposals very much, we decided to award not just one artwork, but three. Soon you have the opportunity to discover the works of Livi Po and John Dot S.

As you already know, Pisica Pătrată is everywhere in Bucharest and Romania, and for some time he travels much and often in neighboring countries or even at considerable distances, considering that he is just one cat. The future intervention made by Pisica Pătrată marks a building and an emblematic area in Bucharest.

Following the article, you can learn more about the street art interventions, the two street art workshops for children with Maria Bălan and John Dot S, and the two guided tours that we invited you to attend in the autumn.

Check out the street art map in the article link.

More info: goo.gl

Mural by iZZY iZVNE

Faculty of Sociology and Social Work, Bucharest, Romania, 2018.

Art installation by John Dot S

CNDB, Sala Omnia, Bucharest, Romania, 2018.

Art installation by Skinny Bunny

CNDB, Sala Omnia, Bucharest, Romania, 2017.

Mural by Livi Po

Dizainăr, Bucharest, Romania, 2018.

Art installation by Pisica Pătrată

Spațiul M60, Bucharest, Romania, 2018.

Mural by Lucian Nita – KSELEQOQYNQYSHY

Faculty of Sociology and Social Work, Bucharest, Romania, 2018.

Street art guided tour with Paul Dunca

Discover The Artworks And Activities In The Un-Hidden Bucharest Street Art Programme

Cărturești Verona, Bucharest, Romania, 2018.

Discover The Artworks And Activities In The Un-Hidden Bucharest Street Art Programme

Capitol Summer Theatre, 13 Constantin Mille st, Bucharest, Romania, 2018. Artwork by Pisica Pătrată.

“Queen Elisabeth of Romania” and “Architect Henriette Delavrancea-Gibory” by J. Ace

Discover The Artworks And Activities In The Un-Hidden Bucharest Street Art Programme

Regina Elisabeta Boulevard, Bucharest, Romania, 2018.

Linocut workshop with Maria Bălan

Discover The Artworks And Activities In The Un-Hidden Bucharest Street Art Programme

Spațiul M60, Bucharest, Romania, 2018.

Art installation by Sorina Vazelina & Primitiv Print

Discover The Artworks And Activities In The Un-Hidden Bucharest Street Art Programme

Totam by Pisica Pătrată

Lente, Bucharest, Romania, 2017.

