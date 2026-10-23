67 Creative And Hilarious People With Disabilities Who Won Halloween

It’s that time of year when people shift into creative gear and start hunting for unique outfits. Yes, I am talking about Halloween, the harvest festival beloved by kids, adults, queer folks, and everyone alike. And it’s totally incomplete without costumes. Honestly, it’s really fun to see some people come up with unique ones every year.
But nothing beats the absolutely brilliant costumes that these folks with disabilities pulled off. From hilariously quirky to shockingly dark, they went all out, and the result left everyone in awe of how they celebrated the Halloween spirit. We have put together some of their most iconic outfits, and some are so extraordinary, you might want to take notes!
#1 Amputee Adventure Time Costume ¯_(ツ)_,
Image source: aannggeellll
#2 He Wins Halloween
Image source: allnewsinc
#3 First Halloween In A Wheelchair, And I Took Full Advantage
Image source: ACirrusCloud
I don’t know about you, but I love Halloween. Parties, costumes, candies—what’s not to like, right? There’s nothing like stepping onto the street and seeing everyone in funny, weird, scary, quirky, and even shocking outfits.
After all, it’s the one day when people can be anything or anyone without fear of judgment. It’s also a nice break from our mundane lives and monotonous routines. But I am not the only Halloween fan in the house.
#4 Y’all Might Appreciate Last Year’s Costume Too
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#5 I Turned My Son’s Wheelchair Into A Digger For Halloween!
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#6 Presenting Halloween Wheelchair Costume 2024… The Claw Machine
Image source: rachelles_wheels
Ferrero Group recently released its third annual Halloween report. It states that for the first time, a majority of American adults (53%) name Halloween as a favorite holiday. It’s the first time this figure has crossed the majority mark, up from 47% in 2025. Also, 58% think Halloween should be a national holiday.
“Last year we called Adultoween a cultural movement, and now Americans are ready to make it official. Adults aren’t just embracing Halloween as their own holiday anymore; they’re saying it deserves a permanent place on the calendar,” said Chad Stubbs, Chief Marketing Officer, Ferrero North America.
#7 My One-Legged Costume Could Help This Car Wash Promote A 50% Off Sale
Image source: joshsundquist
#8 Groot And Rocket
Image source: Josh Sundquist
#9 Amputee Halloween Costumes Just Hit Different
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As the holiday grows more popular, costumes play a big role. According to the National Retail Federation’s annual consumer survey, 71% of shoppers are expected to spend $4.4 billion on costumes in 2026.
That’s a huge number, showing that many folks plan to celebrate Halloween this year. With only a few days left, they may be busy coming up with something creative right now.
#10 Halloween Costume
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#11 It Was My Cousin’s First Halloween As An Amputee… We Decided To Have Some Fun
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#12 Blitzen Is No Longer With Us, But We Had A Lot Of Fun In His Life. He Was Lt Dan For Halloween In His Wheelchair!
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Costumes are also a reason why people love Halloween. Research suggests adults have many reasons to love it, including the fun, even freeing, feeling of pretending to be someone else for a night. It adds that not only does Halloween let you do things and act in ways you might not in your everyday life, but you can also leave your problems and responsibilities behind, if only for a few hours.
As adults, things always drain our energy and threaten to pull us out of the present moment. The research sums up that Halloween lets us shed that weight and be whoever we choose.
#13 Turned My 7-Year-Old’s Wheelchair Into An It Costume
Image source: not_today_santa
#14 My Friend’s Son Has Trouble Walking, And This Was The Solution For Halloween
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#15 2 Years Of Using My Wheelchair In My Halloween Costumes!
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The idea of wearing costumes originated in medieval Europe, driven by superstition. People believed that dressing up as creatures of the night would keep them from being targeted by supernatural beings and protect them. However, studies also point to something interesting.
During this time, it took on an explicitly religious role in some Christian traditions. Folks dressed up as angels, saints, or demons to enact religious themes. They would ask for “soul cakes” in exchange for praying for the souls of late relatives. It was a mix of religious belief and costumed dressing, called “souling.”
#16 Show Me Your Halloween Costumes!
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#17 Halloween Couples Costumes Is Kicking Off This Year With Maddy & Jacob’s Hot Dog Stand
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#18 Parents Went All Out To Include Their Son, Who Is In A Wheelchair, For Halloween
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Today, we have come far from those times, and costumes have also become a form of self-expression. But did you know dressing up for Halloween can also be therapeutic?
Psychotherapist Christine Chae explains that slipping into a costume is like donning a suit of armor. It provides an individual with a sense of empowerment. She believes this newfound confidence can spill over into everyday life, instilling self-worth and positivity.
“Dressing up also spurs creativity and imagination. Crafting a costume, envisioning a character, and bringing it to life are all exercises in creative thinking. This process not only offers an outlet for artistic expression but also nurtures problem-solving skills and innovative thinking. Engaging in such creative endeavors has been shown to reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance overall mental well-being,” she adds.
#19 I Got Into A Car Accident 2 Months Ago And Had To Go Into A Wheelchair. So I Went With What I Had For My Halloween Costume. I Went As Professor X
Image source: InfinityRedditor16
#20 Florida Man
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#21 Happy Halloween
Image source: Josh Sundquist
Christine Chae continues, “Dressing up also provides a safe space for self-exploration. Through a character, individuals can confront personal fears, traumas, or suppressed emotions. This act of role-playing can serve as a form of catharsis, offering emotional release and insights into one’s psyche.”
Moreover, she stresses that the communal aspect of dressing up, especially during events or festivals, encourages a sense of belonging and social connection. “Sharing the experience with others, receiving compliments, or simply being part of a collective celebration can alleviate feelings of loneliness and promote social bonding,” she concludes.
#22 IHOP Sign And Pancakes
Image source: Josh Sundquist
#23 This Halloween I Dressed As Thor’s Hammer, Mjölnir. My Wife Ashley Dressed As Mighty Thor
Image source: Josh Sundquist
#24 My First Amputee Themed Costume- Baby Shark Attack
Image source: tarasv3
Well, everyone should relish the benefits of wearing Halloween costumes. And it’s inspiring how people with disabilities don’t let anything stop them from enjoying the spirit of the holiday.
“It’s important to be respectful of people with disabilities and remember that disability itself isn’t a costume,” said Easterseals Disability Inclusion Strategist Emily Ladau, who uses a wheelchair. “But creatively incorporating mobility devices into costumes is a great way to show people that disability isn’t sad or tragic, just another part of what makes a person who they are.”
With those wise words, we’ll leave you to the rest of the list. If you enjoyed this one, check out these hilarious Halloween costumes!
#25 Tripod Got My Vote At The Costume Contest
Image source: MaxPickles
#26 Wheelchair Zombie Escaping The Grave Costume I Made For My Daughter
Image source: TheLeebobr
#27 We Use My Daughter’s Wheelchair As Part Of Her Costume Every Year. May I Present Mr. Fredricksen And Russell
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#28 I’m An Amputee. Here’s My Halloween Costume This Year
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#29 Costume Of Halloween
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#30 Happy Halloween
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#31 Happy Halloween
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#32 Kids Going As A Dalek And Missy/The Master For Halloween This Year (Wheelchair Costume)
Image source: jtjmorris
#33 My Halloween Costume For This Year And Probably Every Year From Now On
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#34 Happy Halloween
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#35 I Wanna Rock…rock!
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#36 My Brother’s Halloween Costume This Year
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#37 My Son Has Cerebral Palsy And Is In A Wheelchair. So My Wife Made Him A Paw Patrol Vehicle For Halloween
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#38 My Wheelchair Friendly Halloween Costume
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#39 Wheelchair Halloween Costume
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#40 Costume Ideas For A Wheelchair User?
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#41 My 6 Year Old Son Is In A Wheelchair, So I Made Him A Tank For Halloween This Year
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#42 Happy Halloween!
I think one of the best moments from tonight was the woman screaming “IF IT FITS I SITS” out of her car window at me.
Did you guys have any fun costumes??
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#43 My Kids Costumes This Year
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#44 Attached A Dolly To My Wheelchair So My Daughter Could Be A Chef And I Could Be People Soup
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#45 Halloween Costume Idea For Wheelchairs
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#46 This Is Maddux. Every Year, His Parents Make Him A Halloween Costume Fit For His Wheelchair. This Year, He’s Sporting An In-N-Out Inspired Look. Way To Go, Maddux!
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#47 Throwback To Our Cinderella-Themed Halloween Costume From 2024
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#48 I Had To Make Sure I Capture This Moment For Me And My Girl
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#49 Costume Of Halloween
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#50 A 5-Year-Old Boy In Ohio Is All Set For Halloween After His Family Created A Custom Costume To Fit Around His Wheelchair
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#51 We May Be Biased, But This Costume Wins Halloween
Silas suffered a traumatic brain injury at birth and lives with daily Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy. Every Halloween, his parents deck out his wheelchair, and this year, he went as Jack Edwards alongside his father as Andy Brickley
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#52 Happy Halloween
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#53 My Friend And I Are Both In Wheelchairs So We Did A Mario Kart Group Costume This Halloween
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#54 Turned My Wheelchair Into The Popemobile This Halloween. “Thy Pope Has Come”
Image source: MattONesti
#55 Guy Builds An Awesome Halloween Costume For His Son Who Is In A Wheelchair
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#56 Me And My Wheelchair Are A Denver Car For Halloween
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#57 Brandon’s Dad Turned His Wheelchair Into A Tie Fighter For Halloween
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#58 Derpy Tiger Wheelchair Costume!
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#59 Dad Turns Son’s Wheelchair Into Ghostbusters Ecto-1 For Halloween
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#60 My Friend Who Lost His Leg To Cancer Got Creative For Halloween
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#61 Im Disabled And Wanted My Braces To Be Part Of My Costume
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#62 Disabled Oogie Boogie Costume
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#63 My Student Made This Costume For Me
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#64 2022 Cosplay
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#65 Costume Of Halloween
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#66 Here’s A Reminder That Not All Costumes Have To Be Character Based
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#67 Happy Halloween
Image source: kutv2news
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