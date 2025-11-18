BF Keeps Mocking GF’s Cooking In Front Of His Family, Gets Mad When She Jokes On Him In Response

Every person is not a painter; similarly, cooking is not everyone’s cup of tea, because I think whipping up a culinary masterpiece is an art that isn’t bestowed on each one of us. Just look at me: the only good thing I can make is a strong cup of coffee, and I think that’s perfectly fine.
The original poster’s (OP) boyfriend definitely didn’t think so, because he kept comparing her cooking to his mom’s, and even insulted her in front of his family. She walked out of dinner and confronted him for it, but this just angered him!
More info: Reddit
Not everyone is a culinary expert, and there’s no harm in that, but some people fail to understand this
Image credits: Vidal Balielo Jr. / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The poster’s boyfriend knows how passionate she is about cooking, yet he constantly compares her to his mother, especially when it comes to her lasagna
Image credits: WhisperingOceans3
Image credits: fauxels / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Before they left for a family dinner at his parents’ house, he kept commenting that she would finally learn how to make lasagna properly, and this hurt her
Image credits: WhisperingOceans3
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
He even went on to insult her lasagna in front of his family who simply laughed at it, and feeling hurt and humiliated, the poster walked out
Image credits: WhisperingOceans3
He said she was overreacting so she told him to date his mom’s cooking instead, but this angered him as he said that she ruined the night and expected an apology from her
Today, the protagonist of our story, WhisperingOceans3, tells us about the fiasco that unfolded because of her boyfriend of one year. She gives us a little backstory: although she’s not a professional, she loves to cook and her boyfriend is well aware of how passionate she is about it.
This never deterred him from constantly comparing her cooking to his mother’s cooking, especially when it came to his mom’s lasagna. It has been observed that there’s a scientific reason—which involves enzymes and digestion—why we love our mom’s cooking, but shouldn’t a person be considerate when their partner cooks for them?
Well, apparently not so, because before leaving for a family dinner at his parents’ house, OP’s boyfriend taunted her that she should finally learn how to cook lasagna properly, and hers definitely needed improvement. Of course, she was hurt by this, but chose not to say anything. Little did she know what was to come!
The boyfriend had the audacity to insult her in front of his family by claiming she couldn’t cook lasagna, and he even went into detail explaining it. During all this, the family was simply laughing, so feeling extremely hurt and humiliated, OP walked out. When he came out, she told him how his comments hurt her, but he just brushed it off, saying she was “overreacting” to a “joke” and she shouldn’t be too “sensitive”.
Now the poster was upset, so she retaliated by saying that he should date his mother’s cooking instead, but the tiny ego of the mama’s boy couldn’t handle this. In a fit of rage, he said that she had ruined the night, and they’ve barely spoken since, as he expects an apology from her. Ugh, the absurdity of it all was definitely a facepalm-worthy moment!
Anyway, after OP vented online, folks didn’t shy away from mocking the mama’s boy and calling out his toxic behavior.
Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)
As per One Love Foundation, “The cumulative effect of belittling causes harm by wearing you down and slowly chipping away at your self-esteem. If the belittler accuses you of being too sensitive, causing you to question your own account of what happened, this is not just belittling, but another form of emotional abuse called gaslighting.”
People mentioned that the mama’s boy simply wanted to be the center of attention and his comments were surely no jokes but he was clearly demeaning her. Later, when she confronted him, he said that she was being too sensitive, but when she retaliated, that affronted him. How ridiculous does that sound? He can dish it, but he can’t eat it, apparently.
Research suggests that more than 12 million people in the U.S. report emotional abuse from an intimate partner, and it’s more common than physical abuse. Netizens pointed out that by the way he humiliated and dismissed her, it was pretty obvious that the fellow sounded like a serial emotional abuser, and even research says the same thing.
Another important aspect that Redditors pointed out was how indifferent his family was when he disrespected her; forget calling him out, they just sat there laughing at her. Now, of course, pointing fingers is bad, but if the family is like that, guess we can understand where the boyfriend gets it from.
Many people advised her that she shouldn’t waste her cooking on such an ungrateful fellow, and it would be better to leave him. They even said that when he constantly used her as the butt of his jokes, he was merely putting his immaturity out on display for everyone to see, but of course, his family was probably too blinded by love for him to see it.
If you were in her shoes, would you dump him or sit down and have a conversation? Let us know in the comments!
Folks said that the mama’s boy just wanted to be the center of attention while dismissing and emotionally mistreating her, they even advised her to dump him
In relationships, mutual respect is essential, especially when it comes to how partners treat each other in front of family.
The dynamic described here echoes challenges seen when loved ones fail to protect or stand up for each other, similar to situations where family members’ prejudices create conflict, as explored in navigating difficult family interactions due to personal biases.
Follow Us