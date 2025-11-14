My 32 Photo Edits That Have A Surreal And Sinister Aesthetic

Hello, I was born in 1981, from Taipei, Taiwan. I’ve always been interested in fantasy so incorporating it into my work and creating these surreal works seemed natural. Almost all the elements of my work come from the free gallery and my own photos. Some of them were taken by Shawn Chi with Gwen posing as the model, so credit goes to them as well!

In general, lots of different photos have inspired me, (especially fantasy and dark inspiration) to create my own style of work. I hope you like it. And if you do, check out my social media!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | stevenkin.tumblr.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

All the materials used for the photo manipulations are created with photographs that I took myself or copyright free images.

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

