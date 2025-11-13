Sara Shakeel Quits Her Job As A Dentist To Start Her Career As A Glitter Artist

We all experience professional burnout at one point in our lives, but for this Pakistani dentist, it led her down to the path of self-discovery where she found her love for photo editing.
Sara Shakeel, who is fully self-taught, spends her time fixing boring old photos with glitters; making them sparkle, and shine with crystals, rainbows, and diamonds as a means to find healing from her burnout. Starting out by covering stretch marks with glitters under the hashtag #glitterstretchmarks, to encourage positive body image, Sara’s photo manipulation skill had gained popularity launching her foray into full-time artistry; from filling teeth to filling beautiful photos of people, landscapes, and animals with shiny diamonds, crystals, and rainbows.
Her photo ideas have so far gathered lots of attention with over 500k followers on IG (@saraShakeel) and Sarah works with luxury brands like Emirates, Bally, and Swarovski.
Scroll down below and check her stunning pictures for yourself!
More info: ausquerry.com
#1
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#2
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#3
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#4
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#5
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#6
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#7
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#8
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#9
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#10
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#11
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#12
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#13
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#14
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#15
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#16
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#17
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#18
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#19
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#20
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#21
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#22
Image source: Sara Shakeel
#23
Image source: Sara Shakeel
