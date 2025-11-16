I Used AI To Find Out What These 33 Historical And Mythical Figures Would Look Like If They Were Modern Everyday People (New Pics)

The patina of history shrouds many famous personalities and mythical figures in mystery. The distance of time and the mastership of the artists make all of them look like, well, gods or demigods. Comparing yourself to them may be daunting, and you rarely think of them as regular people with normal needs. But they are, and I wanted to show you this. But how else could I do it if not with the help of artificial intelligence, which is pretty accessible these days, and it produces wonderful results.

It’s not the first time I’ve done this, and you may check out the previous post and see how I progressed since the last time. And without further ado, let’s me show you what I’ve done this time. I think it really proves that they could be any one of us, and us—any one of them. I hope this inspires you to do great things today. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram

#1 Matau Tathonca

#2 Fayum Mummy Portrait

#3 Apollo

#4 Hatsheput, Pharaoh

#5 Madame De Pompadour

#6 Leonardo Da Vinci

#7 Saint Joseph

#8 Lucifer

#9 Isaac Newton

#10 Joan Of Arc

#11 Queen Nefertiti

#12 Zeus

#13 Caligula

#14 Turin’s Holy Shroud

#15 Statue Of Liberty

#16 Saladin, Sultan Of Egypt And Syria

#17 Johan Sebastian Bach

#18 Isabel, Princess Imperial Of Brazil

Signed the law for the liberation of slaves in Brazil.

#19 Christina Of Denmark

#20 Aphrodite

#21 Ludwig Van Beethoven

#22 Antonio Vivaldi

#23 Frederic Chopin

#24 Katherine Swynford

#25 Mary Shelley

#26 Mary, Queen Of Scots

#27 Costanza Bonarelli, Noblewoman, Merchant And Art Dealer

#28 Miss Edith Corse Evans

She was one of 4 first-class women to die on the Titanic, her body never found.

#29 Michelangelo’s David

#30 Livia Drusilla

#31 Cleopatra

#32 “The Sacred Heart Of Mary”

#33 Lady Of Elche

