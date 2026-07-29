Designers Respond After Female Athletes’ Mid-Match Wardrobe Malfunctions Spark Backlash Against Unusual Uniforms

For Australia’s female netball stars, the biggest battle doesn’t seem to be their opponents but their uniforms.
The dress debate surrounding the Australian Diamonds has taken another twist, with the players’ union finally weighing in on the uniform controversy.
Their remarks came in the wake of fans being extremely loud and vocal about the players constantly adjusting their dresses while playing.
For Australia’s female netball stars, the biggest battle doesn’t seem to be their opponents but their uniforms
Image credits: Steve Welsh/PA Images/Getty Images
The Australian Diamonds can keep winning at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, but their dresses keep stealing the spotlight.
Even though they defeated Tonga 99-38 and won 66-47 against England, the nonstop commentary about their uniforms has been overshadowing their victories.
Fans pointed out how the team’s stars, including Sophie Garbin, Kiera Austin, and Sophie Dwyer, were seen adjusting their uniforms multiple times.
Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026
Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026
“Some of the girls look uncomfortable af,” one commented online.
Another said, “The cut of these Australian dresses is terrible. They keep riding up as soon as the players move.”
In the wake of controversy, the Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Netball Players’ Association (ANPA), Kathryn Harby-Williams AM, addressed the issue in an email to Bored Panda.
Kathryn Harby-Williams AM, the Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Netball Players’ Association, addressed the issue
Image credits: Sarah Reed/Getty Images
Kathryn admitted the length of the dresses may not have been ideal, but she said it has not affected the players’ performances.
“While the length of some of the dresses is not ideal the players have made it clear their performance has not been impacted by the dresses they are wearing,” she said.
The ANPA CEO also noted that Valour, the apparel company behind the dresses, has extensive experience in creating uniforms for Australian teams.
Image credits: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
“The company producing the dresses has extensive experience in netball, having designed uniforms for several Australian teams, and therefore understands the specific performance needs of the athletes,” Kathryn explained.
She added that they “don’t expect there will be any changes to netball uniforms in the future.”
Australian Diamonds’ star Sophie Garbin admitted she’s “always tugging” her dress down but seemed unfazed by the comments
Image credits: Sophie Garbin/YouTube
Sophie Garbin, who played a major role in putting numbers on the scoreboard for the Australian Diamonds at the Commonwealth Games, spoke about the issue regarding their uniforms,
“I feel like as a netballer, I’m always tugging my dress down,” she told CODE Sports after the match against Tonga.
Garbin said they have “noticed lots of” comments from fans about their dresses apparently riding up. But she did not seem fazed by the remarks.
“I feel like on the court, we’re used to dresses coming up and down, and I don’t think it’s affecting our performance, so it’s okay,” she continued.
A post shared by Sophie Garbin (@sophiegarbin)
She also gave credit to the Valour for their uniforms and said the players “love” the dress.
“We might have a look what we can do in the next couple of days, but we love our dress,” she said.
“We love what Valour have done with the pattern and the fabric and everything, so we’re really proud to wear it,” she added.
Athletes from other teams also addressed the issue regarding the uniforms
Image credits: Jane Barlow/PA Images/Getty Images
Amid the brewing controversy, members of England’s team, Vitality Roses, spoke about the issues plaguing the Australian players.
Fran Williams, the captain of England’s Vitality Roses, shared her thoughts in the wake of the heated commentary.
“It’s important that you feel comfortable in (your dress) because it’s a part of the game,” she said.
Image credits: Soodge/Wikimedia
Sasha Glasgow, born in Australia but playing for England, said the England team also had issues with their uniforms.
“We’ve had a few issues with tailoring as well and just trying to get it right in such a quick turnaround,” said Sasha, a star of the West Coast Fever in the Suncorp Super Netball.
She stressed on the importance of getting “things right for a performance” and hoped the “girls get their dresses sorted.”
“Obviously it’s not great you want to be comfortable. It’s the one thing we have to play in our game. Hopefully they get their dresses sorted,” she added.
Fans on social media continue to share comments about the Australian Diamonds’ uniforms
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