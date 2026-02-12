DeMarco Murray: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

DeMarco Murray

February 12, 1988

Las Vegas, Nevada, US

38 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is DeMarco Murray?

DeMarco Murray is an American football player and coach, recognized for his explosive rushing style and significant impact on the game. He consistently demonstrated power and agility throughout his NFL career.

He first garnered national attention during his standout 2014 season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he led the league in rushing. This breakout performance established him as one of the NFL’s premier running backs.

Early Life and Education

A talented athlete, DeMarco Murray grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his three older brothers, all of whom also played running back. His formative years at Bishop Gorman High School saw him excel across football, basketball, and track.

He continued his athletic and academic pursuits at the University of Oklahoma, where he played college football from 2006 to 2010. Murray earned a degree in communication, alongside minors in business and African American studies.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked DeMarco Murray’s personal life, culminating in his marriage to actress Heidi Mueller in June 2015. Their relationship garnered media attention, particularly surrounding their engagement and subsequent wedding.

Murray shares two children with Mueller, a daughter named Savanna June and a son named Parker Ray. The couple maintains a relatively private family life, with occasional social media glimpses.

Career Highlights

DeMarco Murray carved out an impressive career as a running back in the NFL, highlighted by his dominant 2014 season with the Dallas Cowboys. He led the league in rushing with 1,845 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, earning NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors. He also earned three Pro Bowl selections during his seven-year playing career.

Beyond his playing days, Murray launched coaching ventures, notably returning to his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma, as running backs coach in 2020. He also engages in business investments and founded the DeMarco Murray Foundation, supporting families with chronically ill children.

