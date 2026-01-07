From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Before Facebook Marketplace became a widely preferred platform for online selling, there was Craigslist. It’s one of the pioneers alongside eBay and has remained popular despite its outdated interface, which has seemed to stand the test of time. 

Given its hundreds of millions of monthly users, the platform will inevitably attract sellers who are on the oddball side. These are the people who would put up ridiculous listings and seriously try to make money. 

Here are some of the posts that take the cake, as featured on the Delusional Craigslist subreddit.

#1 Sarcophagus Full Of Ramen For $1000

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Thehorssishigh

#2 Very Old One

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Am I Crazy?

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Timely-Two9860

It’s one thing for someone to try to dupe you with a Craigslist ad that came with a ridiculous price tag. It’s another thing to fall for a rental scam on the platform, which many people unfortunately do. 

One reason is that these dubious property listings are difficult to spot at first glance. But according to real estate expert Melissa Spittel, there are red flags to look out for.

#4 She’s Selling A Walmart Shopping Cart… For 50 Bucks

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: The_PG_Account

#5 Autism Table. Handcrafted And Made By Someone Personally Touched By Autism, Whatever That Means

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: jurvekthebosmer

#6 One Of The Kookier Things I’ve Stumbled Across On Fb Marketplace

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Lone_Shrimp

According to Spittel, one sign that should raise eyebrows is a seller’s unwillingness to meet in person. Another red flag, and a glaring one at that, is a seller who asks for a down payment before you’ve even seen the place. Then there’s the typical sob story that doesn’t add up. 

“They might tell you a family member was in a bad accident, or is very sick, and they need to rent the place as soon as possible to pay medical bills. Don’t fall for those lies,” Spittel wrote.

#7 Wait… What?

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Lola1989ac

#8 How Much?

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: stoymaier

#9 Pay Me $3k For An Opportunity To Dispose My Pool And Fill Up The Hole

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: truemad

Spittel says it is still safe to rent a property via Craigslist. However, you must exercise vigilance and do your due diligence. Among her top tips is Googling the address. According to Spittel, a legitimate listing will appear on multiple websites. 

Her second tip is to do a reverse image search. While it isn’t foolproof, Spittel says stolen images will usually return a list of pages that feature matching photos. That is another clear indicator of a questionable listing.

#10 This Man Is Looking For A Slave Wth😂

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Unhappy-Parking2517

#11 Japanese Mature For Scale

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: GrotesqueCat

#12 Help Emptying My Tank

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

Other types of Craigslist scams may involve cashier’s checks, overseas sellers, and even pets. As such, the platform itself provides tips and warnings to help users avoid losing hard-earned money or sharing sensitive information. 

Among the list of Craigslist’s “Don’ts” are accepting cashier’s checks as payment, wiring money, receiving requests via escrow services, and disclosing bank account numbers and other personal data, such as Social Security numbers, driver’s licenses, and even job references.

#13 That Burger Cell Is Sweet And All, But

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: funkopolis

#14 Looking For Quick Sale!

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: marleebeeb

#15 Self Proclaimed Ladies Man/Life Of The Party, Moves To Us. Still Has The Same Hair On His Head As He Did Before. Asking 3k

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: everydaybeme

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also revealed what is known as a “Sweetheart Scam” using Craigslist. In a nutshell, it’s when a con artist tries to win the trust and affection of a person before taking their money. 

In that regard, the Los Angeles DA’s office also advises against disclosing financial information, including PayPal email addresses. Agreeing to background checks is also a big no-no, especially before meeting a potential employer, landlord, or real estate agent in person.

#16 What A Deal!!!

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: oIivora

#17 Recent One I Found

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Error4402

#18 How I Upset A Low Baller

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Jahmay

#19 Never Thought I’d See Such A Good One In The Wild

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: ThrownGoosey

#20 Creepy 12′ Tall Elvis Head

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: sskrimshaww

#21 40k For An Automatic Civic With Cheap Aftermarket Rims, Airbag Suspension And Only 999 Miles

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: voluptuous_avocado

#22 Absolutely Outstanding Deal

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: iamdarkyoshi

#23 ASAP! Give Me 500-8000 For A Piano People Pay To Have Hauled Away

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: theredhound19

#24 Bruh

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: mykinkis_karma

#25 Seller Wants You To Pay Him $5000 To Haul Off His Storm Damage

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: ChocolateGautama3

#26 Looks Like A Steal To Me

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: TPleas98

#27 Be Liable For My $3000 Loan In Exchange For $100 Plus Gifts

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: TwoplyWatson

#28 The Oh So Coveted “Rare Black Diamond” Vhs’

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Sethron1

#29 Wtfeet For Just $69

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: cemeteryxdriven

#30 25 Dollars For A Single Pair Of Socks With Some Beads Attached

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Impossible_One_7344

#31 Surprisingly, Nobody Was Interested In This Offer

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: PanBlanco22

#32 Absolutely Gobsmacked

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: resistance_HQ

#33 Does Delusional Estate Sale Count?

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: shnanogans

#34 For Only $1,000 This Handmade Jouch Can Be Yours!

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: bunnihun

#35 Rare “iPhone 1” For Sale, Only $2,000

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Faketuxedo

#36 Only $50 And You Can Own This Vintage 90’s Plastic As Walmart Bag

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Lumpy_Square_2365

#37 I Am Completely At A Loss For How To Title This

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: fishnwirenreese

#38 Dude Thinks He’s Entitled To My Free Lawnmower

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: mariofasolo

#39 Most Expensive Poptart Ever

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: bmb3688

#40 Seller Says It Was Found In The Rear Seat Pocket Of An Old Car 🤢

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: fritopaw

#41 That’s Methed Up!

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Economy_Adagio_3951

#42 “Only Worn A Few Times”

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Netflixis

#43 That’s Not His Signature

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: EvaFanThrowaway01

#44 This Guy Is Selling His Dirty Old Broken Headphones For $375,000. He Only Has 11k Monthly Listeners On Spotify

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: yelizabetta

#45 This Cracker Box 624 Sq/Ft Home Sold For $43k Last Year. No Wonder Why My Generation Can’t Afford Homes. My Dinky 2br Apartment Is Bigger Than This!

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: ToshPointNo

#46 Found One In The Wild. The Reactions Speak Fir Themselves

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: PurpleNikknack

#47 Great Deal Just 18,000 Over Msrp On A Used Truck

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Visible_Device7187

#48 $180 USB Cable

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: technoxious

#49 Van Halen

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: InfotainmentScam

#50 Buy Me Lunch So I Can Talk About Myself

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: sideofketchud

#51 Anyone Wanna Buy My Literal Trash? $50 Please

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: ShroomMessiah

#52 Don’t Google It. Just Trust Me. It’s Worth $50,000. Serious Enthusiast Only

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Fafnir22

#53 Anyone For Casserole Near Chicago? I’ve Never Bean This Hungry

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: pumbaan

#54 Enchant Your Walls!

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Beat_Dapper

#55 No Thank You

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: 208PotatoHead

#56 This Was Posted In A Local Facebook Group In South Florida

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: JLLIndy

#57 No. Nasty. Remarks. Please

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: HammyOfficial

#58 My Dad Has A Fortune In Boxes In The Basement If We Can Hustle Em For 15 A Piece…. LOL

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: KingGizmotious

#59 Often, Mechanics Hate Installing Customer-Supplied Parts. Are Surgeons The Same Way?

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: HighwaySixtyOne

#60 20k For A 3 Decade Old Previa. Uhuh

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Rylanpien

#61 Come Chop Down My Massive Tree For $50,000

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: TheFlyngLemon

#62 I Can’t Stop Laughing

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: DrewPNutzac

#63 That’s A Lot Of Dvds

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: scifirailway

#64 Rare 👀

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Wise_Negotiation_863

#65 Uhhhh… Who’s Gonna Tell Them?

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: Taul_Beast

#66 Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Deranged Lunatic

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: TaylorSwiftScatPorn

#67 I Didn’t Know This Was A Thing?

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: bristol7

#68 How And Why?

From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Image source: LEDgamerGirl

