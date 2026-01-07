From Bizarre To Hilarious: 68 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online (New Pics)

Before Facebook Marketplace became a widely preferred platform for online selling, there was Craigslist. It’s one of the pioneers alongside eBay and has remained popular despite its outdated interface, which has seemed to stand the test of time.
Given its hundreds of millions of monthly users, the platform will inevitably attract sellers who are on the oddball side. These are the people who would put up ridiculous listings and seriously try to make money.
Here are some of the posts that take the cake, as featured on the Delusional Craigslist subreddit.
#1 Sarcophagus Full Of Ramen For $1000
Image source: Thehorssishigh
#2 Very Old One
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Am I Crazy?
Image source: Timely-Two9860
It’s one thing for someone to try to dupe you with a Craigslist ad that came with a ridiculous price tag. It’s another thing to fall for a rental scam on the platform, which many people unfortunately do.
One reason is that these dubious property listings are difficult to spot at first glance. But according to real estate expert Melissa Spittel, there are red flags to look out for.
#4 She’s Selling A Walmart Shopping Cart… For 50 Bucks
Image source: The_PG_Account
#5 Autism Table. Handcrafted And Made By Someone Personally Touched By Autism, Whatever That Means
Image source: jurvekthebosmer
#6 One Of The Kookier Things I’ve Stumbled Across On Fb Marketplace
Image source: Lone_Shrimp
According to Spittel, one sign that should raise eyebrows is a seller’s unwillingness to meet in person. Another red flag, and a glaring one at that, is a seller who asks for a down payment before you’ve even seen the place. Then there’s the typical sob story that doesn’t add up.
“They might tell you a family member was in a bad accident, or is very sick, and they need to rent the place as soon as possible to pay medical bills. Don’t fall for those lies,” Spittel wrote.
#7 Wait… What?
Image source: Lola1989ac
#8 How Much?
Image source: stoymaier
#9 Pay Me $3k For An Opportunity To Dispose My Pool And Fill Up The Hole
Image source: truemad
Spittel says it is still safe to rent a property via Craigslist. However, you must exercise vigilance and do your due diligence. Among her top tips is Googling the address. According to Spittel, a legitimate listing will appear on multiple websites.
Her second tip is to do a reverse image search. While it isn’t foolproof, Spittel says stolen images will usually return a list of pages that feature matching photos. That is another clear indicator of a questionable listing.
#10 This Man Is Looking For A Slave Wth😂
Image source: Unhappy-Parking2517
#11 Japanese Mature For Scale
Image source: GrotesqueCat
#12 Help Emptying My Tank
Image source: reddit.com
Other types of Craigslist scams may involve cashier’s checks, overseas sellers, and even pets. As such, the platform itself provides tips and warnings to help users avoid losing hard-earned money or sharing sensitive information.
Among the list of Craigslist’s “Don’ts” are accepting cashier’s checks as payment, wiring money, receiving requests via escrow services, and disclosing bank account numbers and other personal data, such as Social Security numbers, driver’s licenses, and even job references.
#13 That Burger Cell Is Sweet And All, But
Image source: funkopolis
#14 Looking For Quick Sale!
Image source: marleebeeb
#15 Self Proclaimed Ladies Man/Life Of The Party, Moves To Us. Still Has The Same Hair On His Head As He Did Before. Asking 3k
Image source: everydaybeme
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also revealed what is known as a “Sweetheart Scam” using Craigslist. In a nutshell, it’s when a con artist tries to win the trust and affection of a person before taking their money.
In that regard, the Los Angeles DA’s office also advises against disclosing financial information, including PayPal email addresses. Agreeing to background checks is also a big no-no, especially before meeting a potential employer, landlord, or real estate agent in person.
#16 What A Deal!!!
Image source: oIivora
#17 Recent One I Found
Image source: Error4402
#18 How I Upset A Low Baller
Image source: Jahmay
#19 Never Thought I’d See Such A Good One In The Wild
Image source: ThrownGoosey
#20 Creepy 12′ Tall Elvis Head
Image source: sskrimshaww
#21 40k For An Automatic Civic With Cheap Aftermarket Rims, Airbag Suspension And Only 999 Miles
Image source: voluptuous_avocado
#22 Absolutely Outstanding Deal
Image source: iamdarkyoshi
#23 ASAP! Give Me 500-8000 For A Piano People Pay To Have Hauled Away
Image source: theredhound19
#24 Bruh
Image source: mykinkis_karma
#25 Seller Wants You To Pay Him $5000 To Haul Off His Storm Damage
Image source: ChocolateGautama3
#26 Looks Like A Steal To Me
Image source: TPleas98
#27 Be Liable For My $3000 Loan In Exchange For $100 Plus Gifts
Image source: TwoplyWatson
#28 The Oh So Coveted “Rare Black Diamond” Vhs’
Image source: Sethron1
#29 Wtfeet For Just $69
Image source: cemeteryxdriven
#30 25 Dollars For A Single Pair Of Socks With Some Beads Attached
Image source: Impossible_One_7344
#31 Surprisingly, Nobody Was Interested In This Offer
Image source: PanBlanco22
#32 Absolutely Gobsmacked
Image source: resistance_HQ
#33 Does Delusional Estate Sale Count?
Image source: shnanogans
#34 For Only $1,000 This Handmade Jouch Can Be Yours!
Image source: bunnihun
#35 Rare “iPhone 1” For Sale, Only $2,000
Image source: Faketuxedo
#36 Only $50 And You Can Own This Vintage 90’s Plastic As Walmart Bag
Image source: Lumpy_Square_2365
#37 I Am Completely At A Loss For How To Title This
Image source: fishnwirenreese
#38 Dude Thinks He’s Entitled To My Free Lawnmower
Image source: mariofasolo
#39 Most Expensive Poptart Ever
Image source: bmb3688
#40 Seller Says It Was Found In The Rear Seat Pocket Of An Old Car 🤢
Image source: fritopaw
#41 That’s Methed Up!
Image source: Economy_Adagio_3951
#42 “Only Worn A Few Times”
Image source: Netflixis
#43 That’s Not His Signature
Image source: EvaFanThrowaway01
#44 This Guy Is Selling His Dirty Old Broken Headphones For $375,000. He Only Has 11k Monthly Listeners On Spotify
Image source: yelizabetta
#45 This Cracker Box 624 Sq/Ft Home Sold For $43k Last Year. No Wonder Why My Generation Can’t Afford Homes. My Dinky 2br Apartment Is Bigger Than This!
Image source: ToshPointNo
#46 Found One In The Wild. The Reactions Speak Fir Themselves
Image source: PurpleNikknack
#47 Great Deal Just 18,000 Over Msrp On A Used Truck
Image source: Visible_Device7187
#48 $180 USB Cable
Image source: technoxious
#49 Van Halen
Image source: InfotainmentScam
#50 Buy Me Lunch So I Can Talk About Myself
Image source: sideofketchud
#51 Anyone Wanna Buy My Literal Trash? $50 Please
Image source: ShroomMessiah
#52 Don’t Google It. Just Trust Me. It’s Worth $50,000. Serious Enthusiast Only
Image source: Fafnir22
#53 Anyone For Casserole Near Chicago? I’ve Never Bean This Hungry
Image source: pumbaan
#54 Enchant Your Walls!
Image source: Beat_Dapper
#55 No Thank You
Image source: 208PotatoHead
#56 This Was Posted In A Local Facebook Group In South Florida
Image source: JLLIndy
#57 No. Nasty. Remarks. Please
Image source: HammyOfficial
#58 My Dad Has A Fortune In Boxes In The Basement If We Can Hustle Em For 15 A Piece…. LOL
Image source: KingGizmotious
#59 Often, Mechanics Hate Installing Customer-Supplied Parts. Are Surgeons The Same Way?
Image source: HighwaySixtyOne
#60 20k For A 3 Decade Old Previa. Uhuh
Image source: Rylanpien
#61 Come Chop Down My Massive Tree For $50,000
Image source: TheFlyngLemon
#62 I Can’t Stop Laughing
Image source: DrewPNutzac
#63 That’s A Lot Of Dvds
Image source: scifirailway
#64 Rare 👀
Image source: Wise_Negotiation_863
#65 Uhhhh… Who’s Gonna Tell Them?
Image source: Taul_Beast
#66 Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Deranged Lunatic
Image source: TaylorSwiftScatPorn
#67 I Didn’t Know This Was A Thing?
Image source: bristol7
#68 How And Why?
Image source: LEDgamerGirl
Follow Us