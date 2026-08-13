Debi Mazar: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Debi Mazar
August 13, 1964
Jamaica, Queens, New York City, US
62 Years Old
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Who Is Debi Mazar?
Debi Mazar is an American actress with a flair for sharp-tongued, confident roles. Her distinct style and presence have made her a recognizable figure in film and television.
She first gained notice with supporting turns in films like Goodfellas, establishing her gritty, authentic screen persona. Later, her recurring role as Shauna Roberts on the HBO series Entourage cemented her widespread recognition.
Early Life and Education
Born in Queens, New York, Debi Mazar experienced a diverse upbringing; her parents annulled their marriage shortly after she was born, and she spent her early years in upstate New York with her mother. Her father, Harry Mazar, was of Jewish heritage, raised Catholic, while her mother, Nancy Mazar, explored various spiritual paths.
As a teenager, Mazar relocated to Long Island, then left home at 15 to work in New York City’s vibrant club scene, notably at the Mudd Club and Danceteria. It was during this time that she cultivated her early interests in makeup artistry and became immersed in the city’s arts culture.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decades, Debi Mazar has been married to Italian chef Gabriele Corcos since March 16, 2002. Before her marriage, she was in a long-term relationship with actor Paul Reubens during the 1990s.
Mazar and Corcos share two daughters, Evelina Maria Corcos and Giulia Isabel Corcos, with whom she co-parents. The family divides their time between Brooklyn, New York, and their 15th-century home near Florence, Italy.
Career Highlights
Debi Mazar established herself with memorable performances in films such as Goodfellas, and later gained acclaim for her roles in independent cinema. Her career expanded significantly with prominent television work, including a recurring role on the hit HBO series Entourage as press agent Shauna Roberts.
She further showcased her personality by co-hosting the Cooking Channel series Extra Virgin alongside her husband, Gabriele Corcos. This venture offered a glimpse into their family life and culinary passions, leading to a cookbook and additional cooking shows.
Mazar also starred as Maggie Amato on TV Land’s long-running series Younger, a role that further solidified her television presence. She has cultivated a versatile career across acting and television personality work, embodying a distinctive New York sensibility.
Signature Quote
“I’m tough, ambitious, and I know exactly what I want.”
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