David Hyde Pierce is best known for his time playing Niles Crane in the hit sitcom Frasier between 1993 and 2004 as the brother of the character played by Kelsey Grammer. His success on the show has led to him having a very busy career, appearing on shows such as The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, and Mighty Ducks. Due to his distinctive voice, Pierce has become a very popular voice actor, much like his Frasier co-star Kelsey Grammer.
When not on TV or starring in a theatrical production, Pierce is heavily involved in charity work with the Alzheimer’s Association. Pierce is also known for activism and raising awareness for a variety of issues to help to make the world a better place. Here are seven things that you didn’t know about David Hyde Pierce.
David Hyde Pierce’s Early Life
David Hyde Pierce seemed destined to be a performer. His father was an aspiring actor, and Pierce would often play the organ at the local Bethesda Episcopal Church. He later attended Yale University as a Music major before switching to a double major in English literature and theater studies. During his time at Yale, Pierce regularly performed in local plays and productions. These include Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Saint Joan, and Waiting for Godot.
He Got His Start In Theatre
Like many actors, Pierce got his start in theater before making the switch to TV and movies. After graduating college, Pierce moved to New York City to learn acting. Throughout the 1980s, he performed in productions such as Hamlet. He also made his Broadway debut in 1982 by playing Andrew in the play Beyond Therapy. Pierce made his on-screen debut in the TV show Spenser: For Hire in 1987. It was followed by his movie debut the following year in The Appointments of Dennis Jennings.
Why He Became Niles Crane
David Hyde Pierce is best known for his role as Niles Crane in the Cheers spin-off show Frasier. During his time on the show, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for all 11 seasons. He ended up winning four of them, among many other awards. It is difficult to imagine any other actor playing the character. Altogether, it seemed meant for him, and there is some truth in that. After looking at a headshot of David Hyde Pierce and noting how much he looked like a young Kelsey Grammer, the writers of the show created the role of Niles Crane for Pierce.
He’s Often Confused With David Pierce
With over eight billion people on Earth, it’s easy to share a name with dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of people. But, when two public figures work in the same industry, it can be incredibly confusing to differentiate between them. To combat this, David Pierce added his middle name, “Hyde” to his stage name. It was so he wouldn’t be confused with other notable figures with the name David Pierce. Some other people that share the name include the former CEO of Atari, a Canadian singer, and, more recently, a politician and baseball coach.
David Hyde Pierce Is Openly Gay
Many fans and the media speculated about the actor’s sexuality for years. However, Pierce finally went public in 2007 with the news when he thanked his partner of 24 years while accepting a Tony for best actor for his performance in the musical Curtains. Pierce would later reveal that he had been dating TV producer Brian Hargrove since the 1980s.
It Was A Race Against The Clock To Get Married
When David Hyde Pierce came out as gay, it became a race against the clock to get married to his partner Brian Hargrove. In 2008 the state of California enacted Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage. Thankfully, Pierce and Hargrove were able to get married just days before Proposition 8 came into effect. So, the state was legally forced to recognize their marriage. In 2013 California was ruled unconstitutional and was removed from the law.
He Will Not Be In The Frasier Reboot
When thinking of the Frasier character, it is difficult not to picture Niles standing beside him. But that is all set to change. Pierce will not be reprising the role of Niles in the upcoming 2023 reboot of Frasier. Following a successful career post-Frasier, which includes his most recent main role in the TV show Julia, Pierce has decided that he doesn’t want to revisit the character and that period in his life. Instead, Frasier‘s secondary character will be a character named Alan Cornwall, an old friend from his time in college. The character will be played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, who is best known for playing Rodney Trotter in the British sitcom Only Fools and Horses between 1981 and 2003.