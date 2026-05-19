David Hartman: Bio And Career Highlights

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David Hartman: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

David Hartman

May 19, 1935

Pawtucket, Rhode Island, US

91 Years Old

Taurus

David Hartman: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is David Hartman?

David Downs Hartman is an American journalist and television host, renowned for his warm, engaging style that connected with a broad audience . His career spans acting, producing, and hosting significant documentary programs.

He first gained widespread public attention as the inaugural co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America, beginning in 1975 . Under his tenure, the show quickly surpassed competitors to become the top-rated morning news program on network television .

Early Life and Education

Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, David Hartman grew up in the New York area with parents Cyril Baldwin Hartman and Fannie Rodman (Downs) Hartman . His early interests included athletics, particularly baseball, and the performing arts, where he learned several instruments .

Hartman attended Northfield Mount Hermon School, graduating in 1952, and later declined professional baseball offers to pursue higher education at Duke University, earning a B.A. in economics in 1956 . He also studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, graduating in 1961 .

Notable Relationships

David Hartman was married to television producer Maureen Downey from 1974 until her death in 1997 . He later married Mary Clark Putman in 2001, and their marriage continues .

Hartman has four children from his first marriage: Sean Downey Hartman, Brian Downs Hartman, Bridget Downey Hartman, and Conor Downey Hartman .

Career Highlights

David Hartman anchored ABC’s Good Morning America for 11 years, from its debut in 1975 until 1987, conducting over 12,000 interviews with diverse public figures . During his time, the program often achieved the highest ratings in morning television .

Beyond his work on GMA, Hartman launched his own production company, Rodman-Downs Inc., through which he has produced, written, and hosted numerous award-winning documentaries for PBS and the History Channel . These include his popular “A Walk Through” series exploring New York City neighborhoods .

To date, Hartman has collected multiple National News and Documentary Emmy Awards and received the National Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award in 2017 .

Signature Quote

“Make it a good day today.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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