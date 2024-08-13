David Boreanaz Says Goodbye to SEAL Team Ahead of Intense Seventh Season

David Boreanaz, the celebrated star of SEAL Team, is saying goodbye to the intense military drama with its upcoming seventh season on Paramount+.
My body just can’t do it anymore! he reveals to PEOPLE in this week’s issue. At 55, Boreanaz and his team have maintained a commitment to authentically portraying elite soldiers, from rigorous training sessions to highly physical shooting days.
Boreanaz Reflects on Physical Demands
In an anecdote highlighting the grueling nature of their work, Boreanaz recalls directing and filming a scene where he had to carry a 250-lb. stunt double. Ten feet in, he hit a rock, twisting his ankle, but pushed through the pain. His experience symbolizes the resilience learned from real SEALs.
I’m talking guys who have had their arm blown off and are cracking jokes because that’s how they deal with it. It’s very intense, he shared.
The Impact on Military Representation
Boreanaz expresses immense gratitude for what the show has meant to those in the military. Navy SEALs have praised him for the genuine depiction of their lives.
The response I get from Navy SEALs has been amazing. They thank me for the real representation, he reflects.
Looking Ahead After Three Decades Onscreen
Boreanaz first captivated audiences as Angel in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel, and later starred opposite Emily Deschanel on Bones. Despite hints of future projects, he’s tight-lipped about what might come next.
A Balance Between Work and Family
Boreanaz jokes about his need for constant activity even during downtime. After nearly three decades on back-to-back series, he looks forward to more time with his children, Jaden and Bella. Yet, he’s candid about how work fulfills him.
Vacations are good until, like, the second day, and then I’m bouncing my knees thinking about what we’re going to do next, he laughs.
Follow Us